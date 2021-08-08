Tokyo Olympics digest: Eliud Kipchoge defends marathon gold

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge successfully defended his Olympic gold medal in the men's marathon, cementing his place among the sport's all-time greats

He held up two fingers as he crossed the finish line to signify his two gold medals, winning Sunday's race with a time of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 38 seconds. Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands took silver, and Belgium's Bashir Abdi edged Kenyan Lawrence Cherono by two seconds to snatch the bronze.

Kipchoge, 36, is just the third marathoner to win back-to-back gold medals at the Olympics after Abebe Bikila (1960 and 1964) and East Germany's Waldemar Cierpinski (1976 and 1980).

"I think I fulfilled the legacy by winning the marathon for the second time," Kipchoge said after the race. "That's my total happiness, my inspiration for the next generation."

The Kenyan distance runner now has four Olympic medals to his name — he won silver in 5,000 meters at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and bronze in the same event at the 2004 Games in Athens.

Here's a roundup of the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympics.

Other gold medals

Brittney Griner (second from right) high fives her Team USA teammates

Team USA won gold in women's basketball for the seventh straight Olympics. After jumping out to a nine-point lead over hosts Japan in the first quarter, they coasted to a 90-75 victory to take the gold. Brittney Griner capped off an impressive games with a 30-point performance.

In track cycling, Canadian Kelsey Mitchell took gold in the women's sprint while Great Britain's Jason Kenny won his seventh career Olympic gold in men's keirin to become the most decorated British Olympian of all-time.

