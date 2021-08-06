Tokyo Olympics digest: Bahamas strikes gold again in 400 meters

The 400-meter distance belongs to the Bahamas at the Tokyo Olympics, with Shaunae Miller-Uibo following in the footsteps of male compatriot Steven Gardiner to win the women's final on Friday.

Miller-Uibo, 27, led most of the way, holding off a late surge from Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic on the home stretch to cross the line in 48.36 seconds.

American Allyson Felix, competing in her first Olympics as a mother, took the bronze, her 10th career Olympic medal.

Other gold medals

In athletics, world record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda won the men's 5,000 meters, pulling away on the penultimate lap to take the gold. The victory will be nice consolation after he won silver in the 10,000-meter distance.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon set a new Olympic record in the women's 1,500 meters, winning with a time of 3:53.11.

Poland's Dawid Tomala dominated the 50-kilometer race walk at the Tokyo Games to take an astonishing gold unchallenged in only his second attempt at the longest distance. Tomala took the lead by the 30-kilometer mark to triumph with 3:50:08, and held a Polish flag for the final kilometer. Meanwhile, Italy Antonella Palmisano took gold in the women's 20-kilometer race walk a day after compatriot Massimo Stano won the men's race.

On the cycling track, the Netherlands finished 1-2 in the men's 200-meter sprint final, with Harrie Lavreysen winning the gold and Jeffrey Hoogland the silver. Meanwhile, Britain's cycling team took gold in the women's madison.

It was a case of third time lucky for April Ross (left front) as she claimed gold with teammate Alix Klineman (right front) at the Tokyo Olympics

United States duo April Ross and Alix Klineman won the women’s beach volleyball gold medal, defeating the Australia’s Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy. Nicknamed the "A-Team," Ross and Klineman dropped only one set in Tokyo.

The Netherlands reclaimed their gold medal in women's field hockey, beating Argentina 3-1 in the final. The Dutch, who finished runners-up at the 2016 Games in Rio, have now won gold in three of the last four Olympics.

In the heavyweight boxing final (81-91 kilogramms), Cuba's Julio la Cruz, who was shot during a robbery just a few years ago, won his second Olympic gold with victory over Russia's Muslim Gadzhimagomedov on unanimous points. He adds the Tokyo title to his Rio 2016 light-heavyweight crown.

On the rock wall, Slovenia's Janja Garnbret won the first ever gold medal in the women's combined.

Germany update

Twenty-nine years after current national team coach Ronald Weigel's bronze coup at the Olympics in Barcelona, Jonathan Hilbert wrote his own chapter in the history of German walkers by taking silver in the final 50-kilometer race walk. The event is being dropped for the Paris 2024 Games in favor of a new mixed-gender event.

Other news from Tokyo 2020

Two Belarusian coaches who were involved in the effort to force sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya to return to Minsk have been stripped of their Games accreditation and sent home by the International Olympic Committee.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise ahead of the closing weekend the Organizing Committee announced on Friday. In its daily information brief, it was confirmed that 29 people have tested positive for the virus, two less than Day 13 which set a new high since the start of the Games.

In total 382 people in connection with the Olympic Games have been infected.

