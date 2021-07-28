Tokyo Olympics Digest: Ariarne Titmus tops Katie Ledecky again

Australian Ariarne Titmus won her second gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, winning the 200-meter freestyle.

The race was set to be part two of Titmus' "duel in the pool" with American Katie Ledecky, the first bout coming in the 400-meter freestyle. But Wednesday's race turned into a battle with Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey. The Australian, nicknamed "the Terminator," took the gold with a time of 1:53.50 after a blistering final lap.

"I’m bloody exhausted," said Titmus. "That was a tough race. I knew Siobhan would be hard to beat. I could tell from the way she swam (in her heat) yesterday it would be tough to beat her."

Canada's Penny Oleksiak won the bronze as Ledecky finished a disappointing fifth. Ledecky went on to win gold in the inaugural 1,500-meter freestyle.

Here is the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympics:

Germany update

Swimmer Sarah Köhler won Germany's first swimming medal since 2008

Sarah Köhler became the first German to win a medal in the pool at an Olympics in 13 years. She won bronze in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle, breaking her own German record with a time of 15:42.91.

After a disappointing lost to Italy, the Germany men's basketball team beat Nigeria 99-92 while shooting an efficient 54% from the floor. Johannes Voigtmann led German scorers with 19 points, while NBA pro Moe Wagner added 17 points off the bench. The Germans could punch their ticket to the quarterfinals with a win over Australian on Friday.

Other gold medals

Japan's Yui Ohashi completed her swimming individual medley double, winning gold in the women's 200-meter IM. She has credited an incredible home wave of support for her success.

Hungary's Kristof Milak stormed to victory in the men's 200-meter butterfly, winning the race by two lengths. Milak set a new Olympic record with a time of 1:51.25, two and a half seconds ahead of second-placed Tomoru Honda of Japan.

