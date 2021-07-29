Tokyo Olympics digest: American Caeleb Dressel wins 100m freestyle

American swim star Caeleb Dressel picked up his second gold medal in Tokyo when he won an exciting 100-meter freestyle final.

Dressel, 24, set the pace in the first 50 meters, with Kyle Chambers of Australia and Russian Kliment Kolesnikov close behind. The American, widely seen as the heir to Michael Phelps as king of men's swimming, fended off a late challenge from Chambers to take gold.

Dressel's time of 47.02 seconds was a new Olympic record and just 0.06 seconds ahead of Chambers.

"I wasn't worried about anything," he said. "During the race there's only so much you can do. Whatever's gonna happen is going to happen."

Dressel's previous gold came in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay.

Here's the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympics:

Gold medals

China had a big day in the pool as the nation picked up its first two swimming golds in Tokyo. First Zhang Yufei won the 200-meter butterfly, her second medal at the Olympics after her silver in the 100-meter fly. China's 4x200-meter team put in a world record performance, winning with a time of 7:40.33.

Ireland won their first-ever gold medal in rowing as Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan took the men's lightweight double sculls. The women's lightweight double sculls produced an exciting finish as Italian pair of Valentina Rodini and Federica Cesarini vaulted from third to first in the final 50 meters to win gold.

Germany update

Jonathan Rommelmann (left) and Jason Osborne (right) after their second-placed finish

Jonathan Rommelmann and Jason Osborne earned a silver medal in the men's lightweight double sculls, finishing second behind Ireland. The German pair, who had begun rowing together in 2019, were "very satisfied and could not complain" about the result.

