Tokyo Olympics: Closing ceremony live

Hosts arrive

Japan make their entrance in matching trainers. One way to celebrate your best ever performance in a Games I suppose. Plenty of dancing now, and as many selfies as medals.

US make an entry

The US team arrives loudly into the stadium. And having topped the medals table again at this Olympics, winning 39 golds and dominating many events, they have a lot to shout about. A glimpse of Alysson Felix too, who became the most decorated woman in Olympics track and field history, one of many great Olympics moments:

Tokyo 2020: The best moments of the Olympic Games Sharing the love In one of the game’s most touching moments, Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi agreed to share the gold medal. Both had been inseparable and unable to clear 2.39 after two hours of the high jump final. Barshim’s inquired to an Olympics official whether the medal can be shared – the answer was yes

Tokyo 2020: The best moments of the Olympic Games Double double The Sprinting Queen defended her 100m and 200m Olympic crowns in a sensational Jamaican double gold. Elaine Thompson-Herah has an icy relationship with her sprinting compatriots and rivals, but Thompson-Herah’s relentless pursuit for golds simply took her back to her unbeatable best. She took home both golds. Again.

Tokyo 2020: The best moments of the Olympic Games Magic Zverev Alexander Zverev enjoyed a milestone moment, overcoming Karen Khachanov in straight sets to win the men's singles gold at Tokyo 2020. Zverev produced some of the best tennis of his career in Japan, becoming the first German man to win singles gold in tennis.

Tokyo 2020: The best moments of the Olympic Games Biles bows out gracefully Simone Biles could have realistically taken home five golds at the Olympics, but her mistake during the vault in the team final led to her withdrawing from five of her six events and taking leave to protect her mental health. Biles, who has been the face of gymnastics since winning four golds in Rio in 2016, stayed with her team and returned to the mat win Bronze in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020: The best moments of the Olympic Games Goldfinger Caeleb Dressel was the star in the pool. Six different events, 12 total swims, record-breaking times and five gold medals. By winning gold in 5 events at the Olympics, Dressel becomes the 4th male in history to achieve this feat. Here he is celebrating his victory in the 100m freestyle by a finger.

Tokyo 2020: The best moments of the Olympic Games De Grasse’s glory Andre De Grasse has won a medal in every Olympic final he’d been in, but gold at always eluded him. Famous for building momentum, this is a distance De Grasse loves. He held off competition from American Kenneth Bednarek in style to clock in at 19.62 seconds, setting a new Canadian national record.

Tokyo 2020: The best moments of the Olympic Games Felix makes history American sprinter Allyson Felix won the first bronze of her storied career to make her the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history. Felix has won six golds, three silvers, and now one bronze. It was also enough to tie her with Carl Lewis’ record of 10 Olympic medals. Author: Michael Da Silva



Parade begins

The flag-bearers enter the stadium. They are a combination of athletes and locals and have created a circle around the center of the field at the Tokyo Olympic stadium. The athletes file into the stadium to rippled applause. Of course there are a shortage of athletes at this ceremony due to COVID regulations, which means they must return to their home country within 48 hours of their event ending.

What to expect

There are always a few surprises in these events but we do know a few things. Unlike in the opening ceremony, the remaining athletes will likely emerge all at once, rather than county by country. There will also be a series of speeches from various bigwigs, including IOC president Thomas Bach. A segment of the show will also be given over to Paris, who host the next Games in 2024. The ceremony is set to start at 20:00 local time, or 13:00 CEST.

A bit different

Unlike most Games, the vast majority of athletes who competed at Tokyo 2020 have already headed home because coronavirus restrictions compelled them to leave Japan within 48 hours of their event ending. And, barring a few dignitaries and journalists, the Olympic stadium will sit empty, as it has for the duration.

Empty seats have been a familiar sight during Tokyo 2020

The curtain falls

A year later than originally scheduled the 2020 Olympics officially end soon, with the traditional closing ceremony. After 16 days and 339 medals across 33 sports, Tokyo will hand over to Paris, though the Paralympics start in Japan on August 24. Stick with us for an overview of the closing ceremony.