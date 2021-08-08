Tokyo Olympics: Closing ceremony live

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A Games like no other comes to an end in Tokyo on Sunday with the Olympics closing ceremony. Coronavirus restrictions will mean a very different look for the finale, while the Olympic baton will pass to Paris.
The lights around the stadium drop and we see various patterns picked out in blue lights before the Olympic Rings blaze in the sky. Then the Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra take to the stage to provide the soundtrack to a dance routine that apparently is supposed to sum up a Sunday afternoon. That consists of juggling a football, bike riding and dancing, for the most part. Hopefully we'll soon see the 'having a coffee and watching TV' section.
Japan make their entrance in matching trainers. One way to celebrate your best ever performance in a Games I suppose. Plenty of dancing now, and as many selfies as medals. Oli Moody, from our Tokyo team, is in attendance.
The US team arrives loudly into the stadium. And having topped the medals table again at this Olympics, winning 39 golds and dominating many events, they have a lot to shout about. A glimpse of Alysson Felix too, who became the most decorated woman in Olympics track and field history, one of many great Olympics moments:
The flag-bearers enter the stadium. They are a combination of athletes and locals and have created a circle around the center of the field at the Tokyo Olympic stadium. The athletes file into the stadium to rippled applause. Of course there are a shortage of athletes at this ceremony due to COVID regulations, which means they must return to their home country within 48 hours of their event ending.
There are always a few surprises in these events but we do know a few things. Unlike in the opening ceremony, the remaining athletes will likely emerge all at once, rather than county by country. There will also be a series of speeches from various bigwigs, including IOC president Thomas Bach. A segment of the show will also be given over to Paris, who host the next Games in 2024. The ceremony is set to start at 20:00 local time, or 13:00 CEST.
Unlike most Games, the vast majority of athletes who competed at Tokyo 2020 have already headed home because coronavirus restrictions compelled them to leave Japan within 48 hours of their event ending. And, barring a few dignitaries and journalists, the Olympic stadium will sit empty, as it has for the duration.
A year later than originally scheduled the 2020 Olympics officially end soon, with the traditional closing ceremony. After 16 days and 339 medals across 33 sports, Tokyo will hand over to Paris, though the Paralympics start in Japan on August 24. Stick with us for an overview of the closing ceremony.