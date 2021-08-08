Tokyo Olympics: Closing ceremony live

+++ All times in CEST, refresh page for updates +++

Parade begins

The flag-bearers enter the stadium. They are a combination of athletes and locals and have created a circle around the center of the field at the Tokyo Olympic stadium. The athletes file into the stadium to rippled applause. Of course there are a shortage of athletes at this ceremony due to COVID regulations, which means they must return to their home country within 48 hours of their event ending.

What to expect

There are always a few surprises in these events but we do know a few things. Unlike in the opening ceremony, the remaining athletes will likely emerge all at once, rather than county by country. There will also be a series of speeches from various bigwigs, including IOC president Thomas Bach. A segment of the show will also be given over to Paris, who host the next Games in 2024. The ceremony is set to start at 20:00 local time, or 13:00 CEST.

A bit different

Unlike most Games, the vast majority of athletes who competed at Tokyo 2020 have already headed home because coronavirus restrictions compelled them to leave Japan within 48 hours of their event ending. And, barring a few dignitaries and journalists, the Olympic stadium will sit empty, as it has for the duration.

Empty seats have been a familiar sight during Tokyo 2020

The curtain falls

A year later than originally scheduled the 2020 Olympics officially end soon, with the traditional closing ceremony. After 16 days and 339 medals across 33 sports, Tokyo will hand over to Paris, though the Paralympics start in Japan on August 24. Stick with us for an overview of the closing ceremony.