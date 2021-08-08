Tokyo Olympics: Closing ceremony live

+++ All times in CEST, refresh page for updates +++

A bit different

Unlike most Games, the vast majority of athletes who competed at Tokyo 2020 have already headed home because coronavirus restrictions compelled them to leave Japan within 48 hours of their event ending. And, barring a few dignitaries and journalists, the Olympic stadium will sit empty, as it has for the duration.

Empty seats have been a familiar sight during Tokyo 2020

The curtain falls

A year later than originally scheduled the 2020 Olympics officially end soon, with the traditional closing ceremony. After 16 days and 339 medals across 33 sports, Tokyo will hand over to Paris, though the Paralympics start in Japan on August 24. Stick with us for an overview of the closing ceremony.