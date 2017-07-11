Tokyo Olympics chief to resign over sexist comments

The head of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Yoshiro Mori, is expected to resign on Friday over sexist comments he had made earlier this month, implying women talk too much.

Mori, a former prime minister, had initially apologized but refused to step down. This drew a lot of criticism from sponsors, pundits, and an online petition that drew more than 150,000 signatures.

"The (Mori) comment is different from our values, and we find it regrettable," said Toyota Motor Corp President Akide Toyoda. Toyota, a major sponsor for the International Olympic Committee, seldom speaks out on political issues.

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are currently scheduled to be held in July, followed by the Paralympics a month later.

A recent poll in Japan said 80% of the people wanted the Olympics canceled or postponed to the next year.

Issues raised over Mori's replacement

Mori is expected to be replaced by Saburo Kawabuchi, an 84-year-old former president of the Japanese soccer governing body, and a former player himself.

Japan's Fuji TV reported that the government is expected to block the nomination of Kawabuchi as the Olympics chief.

Observers have questioned why a woman was not appointed chief. Japanese media pointed out three female candidates — Kaori Yamaguchi, Mikako Kotani, and Naoko Takahashi — who were all former athletes, Olympic medal winners, qualified for the position and a generation younger.

"I have to try my best, given that Mr. Mori is in this situation. I felt so sorry for him. I couldn't say no. I just want to do my best in what will be this final big job in my life," Kawabuchi told reporters earlier this week.

The issue has also led to an extensive debate about gender bias in Japanese society. Japan ranks 121st among 153 countries in the World Economic Forum's gender equality rankings.

"A clear majority of the Japanese found Mori's comments unacceptable, so the problem is more to do with the lack of representation of women in leadership positions. This sorry episode may have the effect of strengthening the call for greater gender equality and diversity in the halls of power," said Koichi Nakano, a political scientist at Sophia University to AP news agency.

