 Tokyo: Man deliberately drives van into NYE crowds | News | DW | 01.01.2019

News

Tokyo: Man deliberately drives van into NYE crowds

A man with an "intent to murder" has driven a minivan into a crowd of people in Tokyo. It happened in a popular street in the Harajuku district.

New Year's Eve in Shibuya

At least eight people were injured when a man drove a minivan into a crowd of revellers in a famous Tokyo street on Tuesday.

Crowds had gathered in Takeshita Dori, a very popular street in the fashionable Harajuku district, to ring in the new year when the man struck.

Police said the man was in his 20s and had an "intent to murder."

NHK TV aired video of a small van with the entire front end smashed while emergency workers rushed to the scene. The broadcaster reported he had told police that he was acting in "retribution for the death penalty" without giving more precise details.

Kyodo News service reported a ninth person was injured and that the driver was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Takeshita Dori is closed to traffic and is often tightly packed with fashionistas and international tourists. 

aw/amp (AFP, AP)

