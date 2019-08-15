 Tokyo 2020 Paralympic test swim canceled over E. coli levels | News | DW | 17.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic test swim canceled over E. coli levels

High E. coli levels have forced organizers to scrap the swimming portion of a test paratriathlon event for the Tokyo Paralympics. Concerns are mounting that high temperatures could threaten events at next year's Games.

Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, the venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic triathlon (picture-alliance/dpa/MAXPPP)

The swimming portion of a triathlon test event for the Tokyo Paralympics was canceled on Saturday due to high levels of E. coli bacteria.

The International Triathlon Union said water quality tests at Odaiba Marine Park, the venue in Tokyo Bay for the triathlon at the 2020 Toyko Olympic and Paralympic games, found E. coli levels to be "more than two times over the ITU limits." Instead, the 70 paratriathletes competed in a duathlon with two runs and a bike race.

"I'm so sorry for athletes that we could not prepare the competition conditions effectively," Shinchiro Otsuka, the managing director of Japan's Triathlon Union, told reporters.

The venue had been a concern for organizers, who have experimented with different methods to clean the water. The ITU is scheduled to hold its final test event on Sunday "depending on the latest water quality tests."

E. coli, short for Escherichia coli, is bacteria that normally live in the intestines of animals and people. It can produce intestinal pain, diarrhea and fever.

Watch video 02:24

Excitement builds as Tokyo Olympics preparations advance

Another setback

It is the second setback in less than a week for triathlon organizers for next year's Olympics and Paralympics. An Olympic triathlon running event on Thursday was shortened from 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) to 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) because of what the International Triathlon Union called "extreme levels" of heat.

Tokyo's hot and humid summers worry Olympic organizers. Soaring temperatures have killed dozens of people across Japan since late July. Next year's Olympics are scheduled to take place between July 24 and August 9, followed by the Paralympics from August 25 to September 6.

Other test events in recent weeks have also had a fair share of problems. Swimmers participating in a marathon test event last weekend complained of smelly water and high water temperature at Odaiba Marine Park. Around a dozen competitors and spectators also fell ill at a rowing test event, also due to high temperatures.

Organizers of the Rio Olympics in 2016 had to scramble after an outdoor pool turned an unflattering shade of green overnight.

  • neue Olympische Sportarten

    New sports for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

    Sports climbing

    It is not just a gym sport anymore! Tokyo 2020 will feature the first sports climbing events. The sport will have five events for men and women, including bouldering, lead and speed. The events could take place in urban Tokyo, and 474 athletes will be able to compete.

  • USA Olympische Spiele Japan Yasuyuki Saigo 1996

    New sports for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

    Baseball, softball

    The bats are back! The round ones at least. Baseball (men's) and softball (women's) were taken off the Olympic menu for the 2012 Olympic games in London, but both will make their return two Olympics later. Organizing committe chief Yoshiro Mori described baseball as "almost our national sport," but the potential lack of US-based stars has raised some concerns.

  • Japan Karate Sportler der Teikyo Universität

    New sports for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

    Karate

    Hiya! Karate will be on the Olympic roster, debuting in the same region the fighting style was created. The sport has been divided in the modern era, but are to unite, with men's and women's events for contact (kumite) and non-contact (kata) styles of karate.

  • Skateboarder Paul Ronchetti

    New sports for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

    Skateboarding

    Snowboarding is already a popular event in the winter games, and now skateboarding will get its chance to shine. Tokyo 2020 will have two street and two park events and will feature 40 athletes (20 men, 20 women) for each.

  • neue Olympische Sportarten

    New sports for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

    Surfing

    Tokyo 2020 will be hanging ten! The new event will take place in the sea and will feature 20 athletes for each genders. International federation president Fernando Aguerre called the inclusion "game-changing", saying: "We are already seeing increased popularity of the sport across the world and the Olympic Games will provide an incredible platform to further showcase surfing."

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp (dpa, Reuters)


dv/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

2020 Olympic Games: Tokyo's crisis-ridden preparations

With just one year to go before the 2020 Summer Olympics, host city Tokyo would like you to believe that preparations are going according to plan. However, a number of crises are causing headaches for the organizers. (22.07.2019)  

Top sport climbers set sights on Tokyo Olympic Games

Sport climbing is set to make its Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games. The world's leading climbers are excited about the development, even if they are critical of the format that has been adopted for the Games. (06.12.2018)  

New sports for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

The International Olympic Committee has announced the new sports that will be part of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo in 2020. Some of the sports will make their debuts, while others will make their triumphant return. (03.08.2016)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Excitement builds as Tokyo Olympics preparations advance  

Related content

Kenya intensifies fight against doping 15.08.2019

Kenya is famed for its world-class long distance runners, but following a string of doping scandals, the country's reputation has suffered. Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya steps up its efforts.

No easy ride for skateboarders in Cuba 07.08.2019

With no official support and their equipment often confiscated by the police, skateboarders in Cuba rely on donated boards and practice with homemade ramps. But they are hoping the Olympic debut of the sport at Tokyo 2020 will flip their fortunes.

Peru Pan American Games 2019 | Gwendolyn Berry

US Olympics body may sanction athletes for Trump protests 12.08.2019

Athletes are facing possible sanctions for protesting Donald Trump at the Pan American Games. Gwen Berry and Race Imboden tried to draw attention to social issues in the US that they feel are spiraling out of control.

Advertisement