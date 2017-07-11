Tokyo 2020 chiefs fire opening ceremony director over Holocaust joke

Olympic organizers on Thursday dismissed the opening ceremony director, Kentaro Kobayashi, following reports about his past remarks about the Holocaust.

Kobayashi, a former comedian, had reportedly made a joke about the Holocaust in a 1998 comedy show.

"It came to light that during a past performance, [he] used language that mocked a tragic fact of history," Tokyo 2020 Olympic chief Seiko Hashimoto told reporters.

"The organizing committee has decided to relieve Kobayashi of his post," she added.

The ceremony was already set to go ahead without its planned opening music after composer Keigo 'Cornelius' Oyamada was forced to quit for bullying disabled schoolmates.

More to follow...