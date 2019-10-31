 Tobacco company rebukes Malawi child labor claims | News | DW | 01.11.2019

News

Tobacco company rebukes Malawi child labor claims

British American Tobacco giant disputed claims made by UK law firm that it profits from child and forced labor on tenant farms in Malawi. It follows a pre-action letter sent on behalf of 2000 tenant farmers.

Child farmer gathering tobacco leaves in Malawi

A tobacco company defended its policies preventing child labor on Friday, following claims that its farmers were forced to use their children to work on farms in Malawi.

In a statement, British American Tobacco (BAT), the accused company, said it takes the issue of child labor "extremely seriously" and added the company "strongly agrees that children must never be exploited, exposed to danger or denied an education."

Read more: Human Rights Watch accuses Nigeria of abusing children's rights

Simon Cleverly, BAT spokesperson, added that BAT business standards do not condone any type of forced labor and seek to ensure the welfare of children at all times.

BAT's comments run contrary to accusations made by UK-based lawyers Leigh Day  in a pre-action letter on Thursday accusing BAT of reaping huge profits from child and forced labor.

Leigh Day, an advocate for some 2000 Malawian tobacco tenant farmers, argued that growers are often left with no choice but to make their children work to harvest enough leaves to earn sufficient income and meet contracts with tobacco leaf buyers—the amount paid to tenant farmers is too low to employ additional farmers.

Read more: A ban on child labor in Africa is not enough

Last season, many tobacco farmers earned on average no more than £100 - 200 (€116-235, $130-259) for the work of a family of five for 10 months.

BAT acquires tobacco from between 20,000 to 35,000 farms in Malawi.

dpa contributed to this report

