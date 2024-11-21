PoliticsGlobal issues
Violence against women: An epidemic no one cares about?
Gilda Sahebi.
She is a German Iranian journalist, (a trained physician) and an author. She writes actively on discrimination and violence against women in Iran.
Zohra Soori-Nurzad.
She is a German Afghan activist and social entrepreneur. With her charitable project she supports women and children in Afghanistan.
Yoghita Bhayana.
She is an anti-rape activist. Her organization supports rape survivors get justice in India.