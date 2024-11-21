Violence against women: An epidemic no one cares about?

The epidemic of violence against women and girls is only getting worse. A woman is killed every 10 minutes. So, what drives this violence? Our guests: Gilda Sahebi, German Iranian journalist, and author. Zohra Soori-Nurzad, German Afghan activist and social entrepreneur Yoghita Bhayana, prominent anti-rape activist in India

Gilda Sahebi.

She is a German Iranian journalist, (a trained physician) and an author. She writes actively on discrimination and violence against women in Iran.

Zohra Soori-Nurzad.

She is a German Afghan activist and social entrepreneur. With her charitable project she supports women and children in Afghanistan.



Yoghita Bhayana.

She is an anti-rape activist. Her organization supports rape survivors get justice in India.