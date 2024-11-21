  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineGerman election 2025COP29 climate talks
PoliticsGlobal issues

Violence against women: An epidemic no one cares about?

November 21, 2024

The epidemic of violence against women and girls is only getting worse. A woman is killed every 10 minutes. So, what drives this violence? Our guests: Gilda Sahebi, German Iranian journalist, and author. Zohra Soori-Nurzad, German Afghan activist and social entrepreneur Yoghita Bhayana, prominent anti-rape activist in India

https://p.dw.com/p/4nEOt
To the Point | Sendung vom 21.11.24 | Gilda Sahebi
Image: DW

 

Gilda Sahebi.

She is a German Iranian journalist, (a trained physician) and an author. She writes actively on discrimination and violence against women in Iran.

 

To the Point | Sendung vom 21.11.24 | Zohra Soori-Nurzad
Image: DW

 

Zohra Soori-Nurzad.

She is a German Afghan activist and social entrepreneur. With her charitable project she supports women and children in Afghanistan.
 

To the Point | Sendung vom 21.11.24 | Yogitha Bhayana
Image: DW

 

 

 

Yoghita Bhayana.

She is an anti-rape activist. Her organization supports rape survivors get justice in India.

Skip next section Similar stories from Global issues

Similar stories from Global issues

To The Point 08.07.2021 | English Totale

To the point: Climate catastrophe — will we ever change our ways?

How to tackle global warming. By cutting consumption? Or, relying on technological solutions?
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 8, 202126:05 min
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

A compilation of screenshots of India's President Narendra Modi, a fake photo proporting to be French President Emanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden speaking on the phone.

Fact check: How AI may influence elections in 2024

AI deepfakes could upend elections in a year when more than 40% of the world is voting, including India and the US.
PoliticsApril 26, 202416:32 min
Factchecking-Imagevideo

How DW's fact-checking team works

DW's fact-check team debunks, explains and uses in-depth research techniques to separate fact from fiction.
PoliticsMarch 18, 202410:37 min
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW "To the Point" Sendungslogo englisch

To the point — International Debate from Berlin

Strong opinions, clear points of view, international agendas. Three journalists join our presenter and go straight to the point on an international issue that’s making news. It’s controversy and confrontation. It’s background and analysis. It’s the issues that are moving our world.

Go to show To the point