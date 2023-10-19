To the point - Superpower under strain: How many global conflicts can the US cope with?

The US is under a lot of pressure at the moment due to the fighting in the Middle East and Ukraine. Its main rival, China, is busy expanding its influence in the meantime. Can Washington cope with all these crises? Our guests: Nico Lange, (Munich Security Conference); Josef Braml (analyst); Sudha David-Wilp (GMF).

Nico Lange is Senior Fellow at the Munich Security Conference and Former Chief of Staff of the German Ministry of Defense.

Josef Braml is a political analyst and the European Director of the Trilateral Commission, a global platform for dialogue between America, Europe, and Asia.

Sudha David-Wilp is a Senior Fellow and the regional director of the German Marshall Fund in Berlin.