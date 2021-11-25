To the point - COVID-19 Pandemic: Should vaccination be compulsory?

Alexander Kekulé a virologist from the University of Halle thinks: "A general vaccine mandate would not improve the present situation."

Kai Kupferschmidt, is a molecular biologist and science journalist: He believes: „Germany has neglected the hard work of public health that would have helped avoid mandatory vaccinations.“

Susanne Schreiber from the german Ethics Coucil: “The German Ethics Council recommends mandatory vaccinations for care professions.”