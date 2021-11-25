To the point - COVID-19 Pandemic: Should vaccination be compulsory?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Overloaded intensive care units and a rampaging virus. Scientists and politicians are warning of a ‘nationwide emergency.’ Should vaccination be compulsory to stop the fourth wave? Our guests: Alexander Kekulé (virologist), Susanne Schreiber (German Ethics Council), Kai Kupferschmidt (molecular biologist and science journalist)
Alexander Kekulé a virologist from the University of Halle thinks: "A general vaccine mandate would not improve the present situation."
Kai Kupferschmidt, is a molecular biologist and science journalist: He believes: „Germany has neglected the hard work of public health that would have helped avoid mandatory vaccinations.“
Susanne Schreiber from the german Ethics Coucil: “The German Ethics Council recommends mandatory vaccinations for care professions.”