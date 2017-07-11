 To no surprise, Bashar Assad runs for reelection in Syria | News | DW | 21.04.2021

News

To no surprise, Bashar Assad runs for reelection in Syria

Syria's upcoming election has been criticized as a "theatrical farce." Though there are five candidates in addition to the incumbent, international governments and the UN see no sign of a free and fair election.

55-year-old Bashar al-Assad on a poster

55-year-old Bashar al-Assad announced on Wednesday that he will run for another term

As of Wednesday, three days have passed since Hammouda Sabbagh, the speaker of Syria's parliament, announced the date of the presidential election as May 26. After the official call, two men, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and Mohammad Firas Yasin Rajjouh, as well as Faten Ali Nahar, a 50-year-old lawyer and the first female presidential candidate in Syria's history, joined the list of candidates. On Wednesday, Mohanad Nadim Shaaban and Mohammad Muwaffaq Sawwan announced their runs, as did the country's current president: Bashar al-Assad. 

There was little doubt that Assad would run for a fourth term. It is widely expected that the 55-year-old will remain in power for a further seven-year term. He won in 2014 — officially with almost 90% of the vote. Back then, he had two opponents.

Map highlights regions of southern Syria where people will be eligible to vote in late May

Syrians in government-controlled areas (in blue) have been called to the polls on May 26

Candidates have to fulfill certain criteria before they are able to submit their candidacy to the Syria's Supreme Constitutional Court. They have to be backed by 35 members of parliament, which is dominated by Assad's Baath Party. Candidates also need to have lived continuously in Syria for the past 10 years, which excludes opposition figures in exile, and need to be married to a citizen.

Bashar and Asma al-Assad casting their votes in the 2014 election

The Assads cast ballots in the 2014 election, in which the incumbent took almost 90%

UN 'not involved'

Though Syrians abroad are able to cast their votes at embassies by May 20, not everyone within the country is allowed to vote. The country is home to the world's largest number of displaced people, with millions of domestic refugees in the northwestern province of Idlib and in areas in the east that are outside of the government's control — run by Turkish troops or their proxy militia have the say. The Kurdish majority in northern Syria is also excluded. 

International observers doubt that May's vote will be held in accordance with a UN Security Council resolution that called for free and fair elections.

"We have seen that a presidential election has been scheduled for 26 May," Jenifer Fenton, spokesperson for the UN's special envoy for Syria, told DW. "The election has been called under the auspices of the current constitution and is not part of the political process established by Security Council resolution 2254. The UN is not involved in this election and has no mandate to be."

German officials skeptical

Germany's government also does not consider the election to be in compliance. "We see no sign of preparations for free and fair elections in Syria in line with this resolution," a representative for the Foreign Ministry told DW. 

Back in March, the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, had urged international governments to be cautious. "These elections will neither be free nor fair," she told the Security Council. "They will not legitimize the Assad regime." At the time, the Biden administration had announced that it would not recognize the result of a presidential election in Syria unless the voting were free, fair, supervised by the United Nations and included all of society.

"States supporting the political process must absolutely reject these sham elections, emphasize their illegitimacy, and respond by taking serious steps within a specific timetable to achieve the political transition towards democracy and human rights," Fadel Abdul Ghany, the director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights, told DW.

Assad's latest 'farce'?

The poll will take place during Syria's financial meltdown, which has been exacerbated by international sanctions and the pandemic, and 10 years after the beginning of the civil war. Naser al-Hariri, the secretary-general of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, has denounced the forthcoming election as a "farce." 

Similar criticism has come from observers within Germany. "I don't see a trace of hope for something good," Anna Fleischer, a program coordinator and analyst at the Heinrich Böll Foundation's Middle East office, told DW. "This election is nothing but a farce." Fleischer said the election would serve to further legitimize Assad's regime and to strengthen his position. "For the Syrian population, there won't be any difference." 

According to recent UN numbers, 13.4 million people — two in three Syrians — are in need of humanitarian assistance. Though Syria is on the brink of a financial collapse, with limited access to petrol or wheat, the confirmation of Assad as president might serve as a morale booster. "His reelection would cement his military victory as far as the regime is concerned," Fleischer said.

Poster showing Bashar al-Assad

The UN and NGOs see neither hope nor benefit in the upcoming presidential election

The Syrian government's international allies have already found a reason to congratulate Assad. Over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the monarch of Malaysia, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin al-Mustafa Billah Shah, sent their greetings to Assad on the 75th anniversary of Evacuation Day, which commemorates the departure of French colonial forces from Syria.

  • Photo from Abood Hamam shows a woman pushing a stroller through rubble

    Syrian photographers document a decade of war

    Searching for memories in the rubble of Raqqa

    A woman pushes a stroller through the destroyed landscape of Raqqa in this photograph from 2019. "I was shocked by what happened to my city, in which I have memories in every street," the photographer Abood Hamam says. "They destroyed everything connected to our past and memory with our life in the city, every detail that used to connect me to it. It was so painful."

  • A photos from the Syrian photographer Ghaith Alsayed shows two brothers mourning

    Syrian photographers document a decade of war

    A photograph of unending mourning

    Brothers embrace after losing their mother in Idlib in 2020. Photographer Ghaith Alsayed, who was 17 when the war began and lost his brother in a bomb attack. "Every time I had to cover an airstrike, it took me back to the day when my brother Amer was killed by the missiles that bombed our city," Alsayed says. "The same scene keeps repeating itself," he adds.

  • Mohannad Zayat shows a woman and child taking refuge in a destroyed school

    Syrian photographers document a decade of war

    Lost in the destruction

    In this 2020 photo from Mohannad Zayat, a woman and her child shelter in a destroyed Binish school. "When the war in Syria began, I was a high school student, and I never expected myself to be a journalist and photographer," Zayat says. "Over the past years, I have been able to transmit many humanitarian stories worldwide, which gives me the motivation and strength to continue my work," he adds.

  • Muzaffar Salman captured a boy drinking from a destroyed pipe out of a bomb crater

    Syrian photographers document a decade of war

    Precious water pools in craters made by bombs

    In 2013, this Aleppo boy drinks water from a destroyed pipe out of a bomb crater. "Some people wrote comments criticizing the unreality of the image, and saying that the photographer should have provided clean water to the child instead of exploiting his image," Muzaffar Salman says. "I believe that any change of reality begins with seeing it as it is and not as we would like it to be," he adds.

  • Omar Sanadiki captures a man pulling a child in a suitcase as people flee Ghoula in 2018

    Syrian photographers document a decade of war

    Residents leave the city of Ghoula

    A man pulls his child in a suitcase as a family flees the city of Ghoula in March 2018. "The war has not only changed Syria, but it has also changed our way of seeing and the way we photograph in order to share humanitarian messages with the world," the photographer Omar Sanadiki says. "My dream is that one day, even after 50 years, my daughters, Asli and Zoya, will show my pictures to the world."

  • Sameer Al-Doumy captures a woman and husband drinking coffee at home in Douma

    Syrian photographers document a decade of war

    A cup of coffee in Douma

    A woman and her husband drink coffee at their home in Douma, on the outskirts of the capital, Damascus, in 2017. "Umm Mohammed was one of the most special people I met," photographer Sameer Al-Doumy says. "She got badly injured and just as she was recovering, her husband was hit by an airstrike and lost his ability to walk. ... Her love for her husband was evident and greater than anything."

  • Mohamad Abazeed captures a woman mourning her son in the Daraa region in 2017

    Syrian photographers document a decade of war

    A woman mourns her son in the Daraa region

    "On many occasions, I couldn't photograph what I saw because of the volume of pain and oppression in front of me," Mohamad Abazeed says. "When I photographed this woman, who was visiting the grave of her son on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in 2017, she was crying and kissing the grave. And I was crying with her and wiping my tears to be able to hold myself together and take the photo."

  • Syrian photographer Carole Alfarah captures a child who lost her leg in a mortar attack

    Syrian photographers document a decade of war

    The child who lost her leg in a mortar attack

    Five-year-old Aya waits for her father to fix dinner in Damascus in December 2013. She was on her way to school when she was hit by a mortar. "I was wearing my brown shoes," Aya told the photographer Carole Alfarah. "The shoe just flew and my leg flew with it. My leg has gone."

  • Anas Alkharboutli captures parkour athletes at destroyed buildings in 2020

    Syrian photographers document a decade of war

    A makeshift parkour course

    In Kafr Nouran, near Aleppo, parkour athletes make constructive use of destroyed buildings in September 2020. Anas Alkharboutli's work shows the ways in which life has continued in various ways in the rubble.

  • Ali Haj Suleiman captures a family returning home after a ceasefire agreement in 2020

    Syrian photographers document a decade of war

    A new chance near Idlib?

    "I took this photo in 2020 in the town of Balyun, south of Idlib, of a family returning home after the ceasefire agreement," the photographer Ali Haj Suleiman says. "I had mixed feelings of sadness and joy at the same time. Joy, because I saw people returning to their homes and they were happy, but at the same time I felt sadness because, myself, I could not go back to my village and home."

    Author: Friedel Taube, Goran Cutanoski


