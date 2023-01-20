  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
Schottland in der Krise - Raus aus dem Königreich
Image: NDR

To Leave or Not to Leave? - The Scottish Question

1 hour ago

Britain is in the throes of a serious economic crisis and many Scots are wondering if things wouldn’t be better if their country was independent.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MU99

Although it lost a referendum on independence back in 2014, the Scottish government still wants out.

Schottland in der Krise - Raus aus dem Königreich
Image: NDR

Many Scots support Scotland’s nationalist First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon,  including musician Neil Mackay. A long time supporter of independence from London, Mackay organizes large-scale demonstrations, where thousands of people protest in favor of leaving the UK.  Rising energy and food prices are hitting people hard, the length and breadth of the country . One of them is single mother Sandra MacPherson. Like many others, she has been on a very tight budget this winter.

Schottland in der Krise - Raus aus dem Königreich
Image: NDR

Advocates of Scottish independence blame Westminster for their plight, whereas opponents blame the Scottish government. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her party, the SNP, have long made it clear they favor a fresh referendum. Recent opinion polls would seem to indicate that the SNP would stand a chance of success; but in November 2022,  the UK Supreme Court ruled that a new referendum may only take place with British government approval. As with Brexit, the issue of independence is proving a divisive one.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 23.01.2023 – 18:15 UTC
MON 23.01.2023 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 24.01.2023 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 24.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 24.01.2023 – 12:30 UTC
TUE 24.01.2023 – 21:30 UTC
WED 25.01.2023 – 07:30 UTC
WED 25.01.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

TUE 24.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 25.01.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov

Ukraine updates: Defense ministers discuss tanks at Ramstein

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Political activist Chukwumalobi Uche speaks into a microphone at the crack of dawn.

Nigeria's youth eager to cast their ballot

Nigeria's youth eager to cast their ballot

Politics3 hours ago01:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

a bird of prey lies on a counter to be inspected

Rescuing New Delhi's birds of prey from kite flying

Rescuing New Delhi's birds of prey from kite flying

Nature and Environment3 hours ago02:39 min
More from Asia

Germany

Edin Terzic stands holding his fist in the air in front of Dortmund's bench

Bundesliga: 5 questions ahead of the restart

Bundesliga: 5 questions ahead of the restart

Soccer1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

A woman stands on a dark street as cars approach

Moldova: Driven to sex work by desperation and poverty

Moldova: Driven to sex work by desperation and poverty

Society7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is begging for money near Beirut,

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Politics21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The five members of the band Spice Girls posing together

The cult of the 90s

The cult of the 90s

Culture20 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Africa bets on Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva

Africa bets on Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva

PoliticsJanuary 18, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage