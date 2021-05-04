 To be fire and flame: German expressions with ′fire′ | Meet the Germans | DW | 04.05.2021

Meet the Germans

To be fire and flame: German expressions with 'fire'

May 4 marks International Firefighters' Day — a time to honor their work, while also learning some German expressions involving fire.

  • A close-up image of a flame burning a white candle.

    How the German language plays with fire

    Feuer und Flamme für etwas sein

    Literally, "to be fire and flame for something," it means to feel passionately about something, to be all for it, to be incredibly enthusiastic.

  • Person jumping in the dark over a fire.

    How the German language plays with fire

    Für jemanden durchs Feuer gehen

    "To walk through a fire for someone" means you would do anything for someone; you have their back.

  • Person wearing protective gear stoking a fire in an ironworks factory, with flames in the background.

    How the German language plays with fire

    Mehrere Eisen im Feuer haben

    "To have numerous irons in the fire" means to have stakes in several things at once: pursuing several options at the same time to increase your chances of success. Nowadays, we might say "to have a Plan B," and even a C, D, and E!

  • Close-up of three burning matches and one burnt out.

    How the German language plays with fire

    Mit dem Feuer spielen

    It's the same as in English: to play with fire. It's something we teach our kids not to do, but we adults know it's all too tempting.

  • Man lighting a fire in a fireplace.

    How the German language plays with fire

    Für jemanden die Hand ins Feuer legen

    "To put your hand in the fire for someone" means you vouch for them. The expression refers back to the Middles Ages, when people would literally have to place their hands in a fire to prove their innocence. The belief was that if they did not burn, the person was not guilty. The more severe the burns, however, the worse the punishment was. Ouch!

  • Close-up of huge flames.

    How the German language plays with fire

    Für jemanden die Kartoffeln (oder Kastanien) aus dem Feuer holen

    "To fetch the potatoes out of the fire" means to take on an unpleasant task for someone. Its variant, "to fetch chestnuts out of the fire for someone" refers to a fable involving a monkey and a cat. The monkey cons the cat into pulling out chestnuts from a fire, with the cat burning its paw and the monkey gobbling up the nuts. The English "a cat's paw" means being the dupe of another, being used.

  • Man in protective gear including helmet and cane with a huge fire ablaze behind him.

    How the German language plays with fire

    Jemandem Feuer unterm Hintern machen

    It sounds quite painful: to light a fire under someone's bottom, but it's not malicious. On the contrary: the aim is to get someone moving and cheer them on, motivate them to get something done. We can all use that now and again.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


For Meet the Germans, we've been bringing you German idioms about the elements. This time around, it's all about fire. 

Fire is essential to human life, for everything from cooking to heating, but of course it can also get out of hand, as seen in the wildfires that frequently wreak havoc in places from Australia and California, to Brazil, Borneo and the Arctic Circle. We thought we would also honor those who try to keep it in check: firefighters.

May 4 is an international celebratory day to honor those who risk their lives to keep people safe. Called into being after five firefighters died in 1998 while trying to put out a bushfire in Linton, Australia, people around the world can honor these courageous people by wearing red and blue ribbons. The colors signify the main elements firefighters work with: red for fire, blue for water.

The date May 4 was selected as it is the feast day of St. Florian, who is said to have been one of the first known commanders of a firefighting squad in the Roman Empire.

Click through the gallery above to learn German expressions involving fire.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on  You TubeInstagram and at  dw.com/Meet the Germans .

