Titanic tourist submarine goes missing, search launched

The OceanGate Expeditions company said that it was "mobilizing all options" to locate a submersible vehicle that had set out to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

A submarine on a tourism expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has gone missing off the coast of southeastern Canada, the private company that operates the vessel said on Monday.

OceanGate expeditions said in a brief statement issued to the BBC and other media that it had lost contact with the submarine and was "mobilizing all options" to rescue those on board.

The US Coast Guard did not immediately comment on the apparent operation. However, the Associated Press cited officials in Nova Scotia, Canada, as saying that a Canadian military aircraft and a Canadian Coast Guard vessel was assisting in a search being led by the US Coast Guard.

"We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible," OceanGate Expeditions said.

The Titanic's wreckage has been explored over many years now, with some of the best known shots of it (like this one) hailing from a 1986 dive with underwater cameras Image: WHOI Archives/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution/Handout/REUTERS

Titan submarine typically seats five

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board, but according to company information, the Titan submarine usually accommodates five people — a captain, an expert on the Titanic wreckage, and three guests, often paying ones. The tour lasts days and costs around $250,000 (around €230,000) per person.

OceanGate also takes archaeologists and other experts to the scene to track decay at the site.

The company is currently operating its fifth mission of this type this year, according to its website. It was scheduled to start last week and was due for completion on Thursday.

The British-built Titanic, billed as the new benchmark in luxury cruising when it was built, famously sunk on its maiden voyage to the US in 1912 after hitting an iceberg.

The tale has been immortalized in several non-fiction and fiction books as well as the blockbuster film "Titanic" from 1997.

msh/rs (AFP, AP, Reuters)