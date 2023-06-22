Titanic sub search: Rescuers race to find submersible

With time running out, rescuers are making a last-ditch effort to locate a submersible that went missing on its way to the Titanic wreckage site. The rescuers fear oxygen on board the tiny vessel is close to exhausted.

A desperate search for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic reached a critical stage on Thursday, with only hours remaining before the five people on board run out of oxygen.

Rescue organizers rushed more ships and vessels to the site of the disappearance, hoping to locate the tiny vessel after detecting underwater sounds for a second straight day.

What's the state of the search now?

Coast guard officials said they remained "hopeful" as fresh assets joined the search, but the challenge of rescuing the crew alive appears increasingly formidable.

Those on board the Titan when it set off early last Sunday had only a four-day supply of oxygen.

In addition to pinpointing the vessel's location, the rescuers would still need to bring it to the surface — or supply it with oxygen some other way — before the passengers' oxygen supply runs out.

Ships and planes have searched 10,000 square miles (around 20,000 square kilometers) of surface water — roughly the size of Slovenia — to find the vessel some 400 nautical miles (740 kilometers) off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

The rescuers relocated two remotely operated vehicles capable of searching under the water and one surface vessel with sonar capability after a Canadian P-3 aircraft detected sounds possibly coming from Titan.

The 21-foot (6.5-meter) tourist submersible lost communication with its mothership less than two hours into its trip. It is unclear what the problem may have been.

The operating company, OceanGate Expeditions, charges $250,000 (€227,610) for a place on the submersible.

Who is on board the Titan?

Prominent Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, were on board the vessel in the North Atlantic, their family said in a statement. Dawood is the vice chairman of one of the largest conglomerates in Pakistan, Engro Corporation, which has stakes in fertilizers, vehicle manufacturing, energy and digital technologies.

British billionaire Hamish Harding is also among the passengers, according to a social media post from a family member. Harding had earlier posted about his expedition on Instagram that he was proud to join OceanGate's Titanic mission.

OceanGate's founder and CEO Stockton Rush was also later confirmed by the company to be on board.

Additionally, a French government source said that one of those on board was a French national — 77-year-old French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

