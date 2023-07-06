  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Far-right populism in Europe
Heat and drought
BusinessUnited States of America

Titanic sub owner OceanGate halts activities after implosion

12 minutes ago

Titanic tourism company OceanGate has indefinitely suspended operations after the implosion of a vessel it used to ferry wealthy tourists to wreck.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TXU7
Partial remains of the imploded Titan submersible vessel being unloaded after recovery
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush had said regulation, 'needlessly prioritized passenger safety over commercial innovation'Image: Paul Daly/ZUMA Press/IMAGO

OceanGate — operators of, among others, the Titan submersible that imploded after it went missing in the North Atlantic on June 18 — announced Thursday that it had "suspended all exploration and commercial operations." 

OceanGate, which is based in Everett, Washington state, provided crewed submersible vessels for tourism, exploration, industry and research.

The disappearance of the Titan submersible vessel and its five passengers near the famous wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic unleashed a massive search and rescue effort involving Canadian, US and UK naval coordination.

Four days later, the vessel's remains were discovered 1,600 feet (500 meters) from the bow of the Titanic some 400 miles (644 kilometers) off the coast of Newfoundland. It was soon concluded that all inside had been instantly killed when the submersible catastrophically imploded at a depth of more than 2 miles below the surface.

Experts say the implosion occurred at the same time the launch ship lost radio contact with the submersible — about one hour and forty-five minutes after it was lowered into the sea.

The company's multi-millionaire CEO Stockton Rush was among those killed in the incident.

The wreckage, among which are presumed human remains, has been taken to St. John's, a port town in eastern Canada. US and Canadian authorities have launched investigations into the cause of the catastrophe.

Debris from Titan submersible recovered

OceanGate CEO proposed innovation over safety

The incident shined a light on worries about the unregulated nature of such expeditions, as well as previous concerns over OceanGate safety policies.

CEO Stockton Rush railed against laws like the 1993 Passenger Vessel Safety Act — which regulates the construction of underwater vessels — saying they "needlessly prioritized passenger safety over commercial innovation."

In 2022, Rush told CBS News, "I think I can do this just as safely by breaking the rules."

Rush had discovered what he perceived as a private market opportunity for underwater exploration around 2007, and founded OceanGate in 2009 with then-business partner Guillermo Söhnlein to exploit it.

The dark story of the doomed Titanic, which sank in the icy waters of the North Atlantic while on its 1912 maiden voyage and lies on the ocean floor at a depth of 4,000 meters (13,000 feet), has captivated imaginations for generations. More than 1,500 of the ship's 2,224 passengers were killed in the incident.

The elusive wreck was finally found in 1985 and made more famous still by people like Hollywood director James Cameron — both with his blockbuster as well as his documentary submarine footage of the ship.

OceanGate Expeditions monetized that fascination, claiming it had made 13 successful trips to the storied wreck by 2023. It charged wealthy tourists $250,000 (€230,000) for a seat in its submersible.

The others on board the Titan when it imploded were billionaire British explorer Hamish Harding, billionaire French submarine expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Pakistani-British multi-millionaire tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.

OceanGate had planned two expeditions to the wreck of the Titanic in June.

After Titan loss, calls for regulation on deep sea tourism

js/rc (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

Titanic Sub Implosion

Titanic Sub Implosion

Families and friends grieve for the five occupants killed on board the Titan submersible which imploded during a deep ocean dive to the wreck of the Titanic.
June 24, 202303:35 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People watch as emergency service workers continue to search for victims
Live

Ukraine updates: Explosions rock western city of Lviv

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Two Sudanese women who have fled to South Sudan sit on buckets in front of a tent

Sudan: Sexual violence against women spikes

Sudan: Sexual violence against women spikes

Conflicts6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Tanks containing water from the disabled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are seen at the power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture

Japan: Is it safe to release Fukushima water into the ocean?

Japan: Is it safe to release Fukushima water into the ocean?

Nature and Environment10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The Brandenburg Gate lit up at night in rainbow colors.

How queer-friendly Berlin sets itself apart

How queer-friendly Berlin sets itself apart

Travel12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An Ariane 5 rocket taking off in Kourou

Last launch of the Ariane 5 rocket

Last launch of the Ariane 5 rocket

Technology11 hours ago02:17 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Fighters affiliated with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on a street.

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A smartphone displaying the Threads app in the Google Play Store with a screen showing the Twitter profile of Elon Musk in the background

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Business7 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

With over 500 million speakers worldwide, Spanish is a key language for Russian propaganda.

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

Media14 hours ago03:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage