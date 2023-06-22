Titanic sub: Debris found in search, evaluation underway

Rescuers are making a last-ditch effort to locate a submersible that went missing on its way to the Titanic wreckage site. Experts fear the oxygen on board may have already run out.

The US Coast Guard said that rescuers uncovered a "debris field" within the search area where teams are searching for the missing Titan submersible that traveling to the wreck of the Titanic.

"A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information," the US Coast Guard wrote on Twitter.

The coast guard is expected to provide more details later on Thursday, with a press conference scheduled for 1900 UTC.

The search and rescue operation was in a critical stage on Thursday, with experts concerned that the five people on board may have run out of oxygen.

Rescue organizers rushed more ships and vessels to the site of the disappearance, hoping to locate the tiny vessel after detecting underwater sounds for a second straight day.

What's the state of the search?

Coast Guard officials had said earlier on Thursday that they remained "hopeful" as fresh assets joined the search, but the challenge of rescuing the crew alive appeared increasingly formidable.

Those on board the Titan had a four-day supply of oxygen when they set off early on Sunday. But by Thursday, the estimated timeline of 96 hours had passed.

In addition to pinpointing the vessel's location, the rescuers would still need to bring it to the surface — or supply it with oxygen some other way — before the passengers' oxygen supply runs out.

Simon Boxall, a senior lecturer in oceanography at the University of Southampton in the UK, told DW on Thursday that it made sense to continue rescue operations.

"If we give up hope, then we give up the rescue," he said. "Although the theory says that they run out of oxygen sometime around midday today UK time, they may well be able to survive longer. We don't know. It depends on the physiology of the people there. It depends on their condition. There are so many unknowns. We have to keep this search going for the foreseeable future — for the next day or two."

Ships and planes have searched 10,000 square miles (around 20,000 square kilometers) of surface water — roughly the size of Slovenia — to find the vessel some 400 nautical miles (740 kilometers) off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

The rescuers relocated two remotely operated vehicles capable of searching under the water and one surface vessel with sonar capability after a Canadian P-3 aircraft detected sounds possibly coming from Titan.

The 21-foot (6.5-meter) tourist submersible lost communication with its mothership less than two hours into its trip. It is unclear what the problem may have been.

The operating company, OceanGate Expeditions, charges $250,000 (€227,610) for a place on the submersible.

Who is on board the Titan?

Prominent Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, were on board the vessel in the North Atlantic, their family said in a statement. Dawood is the vice chairman of one of the largest conglomerates in Pakistan, Engro Corporation, which has stakes in fertilizers, vehicle manufacturing, energy and digital technologies.

British billionaire Hamish Harding is also among the passengers, according to a social media post from a family member. Harding had earlier posted about his expedition on Instagram that he was proud to join OceanGate's Titanic mission.

OceanGate's founder and CEO Stockton Rush was also later confirmed by the company to be on board.

Additionally, a French government source said that one of those on board was a French national — 77-year-old French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

kb, rc/sms, rs (AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP)