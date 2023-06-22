Titanic sub: All 5 passengers believed to be dead

The US Coast Guard said they recovered debris from a missing submersible that was en route to the Titanic wreck, and that there are no survivors. The vessel is believed to have "imploded."

Rescuers searching for the missing Titan submersible said all of the five people on board the vessel are believed to be dead, the US Coast Guard said on Thursday.

The company that operated the missing sub, OceanGate, said that it believed all those on board "have sadly been lost."

Earlier on Thursday, the US Coast Guard said that rescuers uncovered a "debris field" within the search area where teams are searching for the missing Titan submersible that was traveling to the wreck of the Titanic.

What is the latest?

Experts recovered five pieces of debris that belonged to the Titan submersible. Following the discovery, the Coast Guard alerted the family members of those who were on board, saying that there was little chance of survivors.

The debris found indicates "a catastrophic implosion of the vessel," US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said in a press conference in the US city of Boston.

"On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families," he said.

The Titan debris is located approximately 1,600 feet (488 meters) away from the bow of the sunken Titanic on the ocean floor, Mauger said.

Search teams will continue to investigate the debris field, but said it was too early to tell when the implosion on the submersible happened.

The Titan, a 21-foot (6.5-meter) tourist submersible, lost communication with its mothership less than two hours into its trip on Sunday.

Who was on board the Titan?

Prominent Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, were on board the vessel in the North Atlantic, their family said in a statement.

Dawood is the vice chairman of one of the largest conglomerates in Pakistan, Engro Corporation, which has stakes in fertilizers, vehicle manufacturing, energy and digital technologies.

British billionaire Hamish Harding was also among the passengers, according to a social media post from a family member. Harding had earlier posted about his expedition on Instagram, saying that he was proud to join OceanGate's Titanic mission.

OceanGate's founder and CEO Stockton Rush was also confirmed by the company to be on board.

The fifth member on board was a French national — 77-year-old French explorer and oceanographer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

What has the reaction been?

The British government offered its condolences to the families of those who were on board. Three of the victims were British citizens.

"The UK government is closely supporting the families affected and expresses our deepest condolences," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly wrote on Twitter.

What happened with the search on Thursday?

Time pressure was running high on Thursday, with experts concerned that the five people on board may have run out of oxygen if the vessel was still intact.

Rescue organizers rushed more ships and vessels to the site of the disappearance, hoping to locate the tiny vessel after detecting underwater sounds for a second straight day.

Those on board the Titan had a four-day supply of oxygen when they set off. But by Thursday, the estimated timeline of 96 hours had passed.

Ships and planes searched 10,000 square miles (around 20,000 square kilometers) of surface water — roughly the size of Slovenia — in an effort to find the vessel some 400 nautical miles (740 kilometers) off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

The rescuers relocated two remotely operated vehicles capable of searching under the water and one surface vessel with sonar capability after a Canadian P-3 aircraft detected sounds possibly coming from Titan.

The operating company, OceanGate Expeditions, charges $250,000 (€227,610) for a place on the submersible.

kb, rc/sms, rs (AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP)