  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Biodiversity
8 images
LifestyleUnited States of America
Dagmar Breitenbach
2 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/2TyUx
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Most of the buildings in Borodianka, a small town on an important access road to Kyiv, have been destroyed by Russian bombings in the first months of the Russian invasion

Ukraine updates: Russia launches 'massive' missile attack

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Morocco players disappointed

World Cup: Moroccan dreams dashed but fans proud

World Cup: Moroccan dreams dashed but fans proud

SportsDecember 14, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Laborers walk to the Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar

India: Families of migrants who died in Qatar seek answers

India: Families of migrants who died in Qatar seek answers

Politics20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German MP Norbert Röttgen speaking to DW.

German MPs speak up for political prisoners in Iran

German MPs speak up for political prisoners in Iran

Human Rights22 hours ago02:58 min
More from Germany

Europe

Man with a white turban-like hat walks in front of a large Turkish flag

Turkey's AKP under scrutiny for ties to religious radicals

Turkey's AKP under scrutiny for ties to religious radicals

Politics18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Women standing in front of the skyline of Doha

Qatar's defunct women's team watches on with envy

Qatar's defunct women's team watches on with envy

SoccerDecember 15, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

The Thacker Pass lithium mine in the US

US has huge lithium reserves, but concerns mount over mining

US has huge lithium reserves, but concerns mount over mining

Business21 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Police stand guard outside the National Police base where ousted President Pedro Castillo is held for a hearing, facing charges of rebellion, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

PoliticsDecember 15, 202201:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage