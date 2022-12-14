'Tis the season for the ugly Christmas sweater
From the US to the UK and even Germany — it's time again to dig out and actually wear that ridiculous Christmas sweater. Yes, the gaudy one with Santa, elves and real jingle bells. Here are some of our favorites.
Look at me
Snowmen, Santas, elves, reindeer, lots of red and green, felt and pompoms... the list of what makes an tacky Christmas sweater is endless, but the more embarrassing and obnoxious, the better. Ugly Christmas Sweater Day is marked on the third Friday of December every year.
Sweating in sweaters
It looks like these runners in the 2019 Ugly Christmas Sweater Run in the German city of Leverkusen rummaged around for the loudest knitwear they could find to celebrate the season. They are clearly having a grand time.
Off the rack
The sweaters are surprisingly popular. In the US, even high-end shops offer rack after rack of garish, holiday-themed sweaters. But the promoters of Ugly Sweater Day also recommend making your own ugly sweater by adding extravagant decorations onto something you already have at home.
Celebrity designs
Sporting an ugly Christmas sweater has become somewhat of a tradition in the US, with sweater-themed parties, runs for charities and even ugly Christmas sweater songs about the "eyesores." The one above, for sale in 2016, was designed by US actress Whoopi Goldberg.
Germany joins in the fun
Germany's Bundesliga soccer clubs also sell colored knit sweaters for the Christmas season. For example, Schalke 04, the soccer club of the western German city of Gelsenkirchen, is selling this one in 2022/2023. The cartoon figure on the sweater lets us guess what he wants for Christmas... all true fans will know.
Remember him?
In this scene from the 2001 romantic comedy "Bridget Jones' Diary," actor Colin Firth in his role as lovable Mark Darcy wears a memorable sweater to a holiday party, a gift from his mother. A turn-off, or simply adorable?
Back in the days...
In 2016, Madame Tussauds in London dressed Britain's royal family in questionable but festive sweaters in honor of the UK's "Save the Children" Christmas Jumper Day campaign on December 16, which urges people to wear tacky Christmas woollens — and donate to the charity. Six years later, deaths and feuds have dramatically changed the family picture.
Why should people have all the fun?
Deck out the whole family and the pets! Apparently, the ugly Christmas sweater tradition isn't limited to humans, but can also be extended to your favorite pooch or feline.