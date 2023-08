Rashela Shehu

No less than 1.8 million square meters (19.3 million square feet) of new buildings were erected in Tirana in 2022 — a record for the Albanian capital. As a result, the need for green areas in Tirana is on the rise. At Tulla Urban Farming, people learn how to grow plants on terraces, balconies and in yards.