Tiny House Concerts #5: Soprano Anna-Lena Elbert
The Art of Singing a Song
This five-episode series features artistic director of the Beethovenfest Bonn, Steven Walter, multidisciplinary artist Coco Elane and rising stars of the European classical music scene. Walter and Elane host internationally acclaimed musicians at Walter’s Tiny House in the Bonn countryside to talk shop and make music.
Episode 5 features guest Anna-Lena Elbert. In the Tiny House, the award-winning soprano tells how she learned to become a "Rampensau" or limelight hog. And about her love of song across the centuries - including a live performance: from the catchy tunes of the Renaissance to new music with Dadaist lyrics.
The Tiny House series features a young generation of artists talking about their experiences in the classical music world, performing their favorite pieces and discussing their favorite recipes. It’s part talk show, part cooking show and part intimate private concert.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 30.09.2023 – 05:02 UTC
SAT 30.09.2023 – 10:30 UTC
SUN 01.10.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 01.10.2023 – 12:30 UTC
SUN 01.10.2023 – 22:30 UTC
MON 02.10.2023 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 03.10.2023 – 06:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SUN 01.10.2023 – 07:30 UTC
TUE 03.10.2023 – 06:30 UT
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3