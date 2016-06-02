Tiny but mighty: Djibouti's role in geopolitics

The small country of Djibouti, located on the Horn of Africa, has a population of less than 1 million people. But military strategists and security policymakers worldwide consider the country at the top of their lists when it comes to geopolitics.

The United States, France, China and Japan, among other countries, have maintained military bases in Djibouti for several years. Saudi Arabia and India could soon join their ranks.

With Djibouti located at at the entrance to the Red Sea — one of the most sensitive straits in global trading — the small nation plays a major role for stakeholders far and wide. Positioned directly at the Bab al-Mandab Strait, anyone wanting to travel from Asia to Europe or vice versa by ship via the Suez Canal has to pass through Djibouti.

Djibouti's coast is of great strategic importance to global trade

Over 10% of world trade passes along the coast of Djibouti. Therefore, various economic world powers have a stake in securing their goods that pass through the strait, especially with their military presence. With threats like Somali pirate ships posing a challenge to these global supply chains, Djibouti's stability in a crisis-ridden region is a welcome anchor point for many world powers.

Peace in an unstable region

Djibouti's neighbors have their share of issues. In Somalia, the terrorist group al-Shabab continues to fight against the government, regularly carrying out attacks on the civilian population. In Ethiopia, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government is involved in a conflict with the defiant Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has spilled over into neighboring Eritrea.

And, just across the Bab al-Mandab Strait, on the Arabian Peninsula, the civil war in Yemen has been raging on since 2014, with multiple players from the Gulf region engaging in a proxy war with Iran.

Thus Djibouti has become a hub for the international community as it has largely been spared all the internal unrest. Whether as a base for counterterrorism operations conducted by US special forces or for evacuations of civilians from crisis areas, the country's rise to a regional hub over the past 20 years is also the result of a deliberate strategy, says Annette Weber, an expert on the Horn of Africa at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs. "This didn't just happen but was also planned and carried out by Djibouti itself," Weber told DW.

Though there is always some danger involved in hosting foreign soldiers, the military presence in Djibouti from many different countries means that hardly anyone would dare attack the country. "Of course, this provides security and can ultimately also be a locational advantage for the local economy," Weber said.

Mountain of debt

The man who made Djibouti such a hot spot for international military activity is Ismail Omar Guelleh. He has been ruling the small country as president for more than two decades now.

On April 9, he will stand for election for the fifth time. Meanwhile, the opposition is boycotting the ballot for the most part, and the election will feature only one other candidate's name on the ballot. Observers expect the authoritarian ruler to win the election again.

According to Hassan Khannenje, director of the Nairobi-based regional think tank the HORN Institute, Guelleh's political course has not translated into prosperity and wealth for Djibouti, at least not to date. "If you look at the situation on the ground, the main thing you see is that people are still very poor. Djibouti is still one of the poorest countries in the region," he told DW, adding that there is no evidence that the economic situation has seen any improvement compared to neighboring countries.

Djibouti opened its Chinese-funded international free trade zone in July 2018

On the contrary, the nation's national debt has risen sharply in recent years, reaching around 70% of its present gross domestic product. The government has invested the borrowed money in extensive infrastructure projects, including the railroad line between Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and Djibouti's capital, Djibouti city. The funds have also gone into investing in the port and creating a special economic zone. But with the money coming primarily from Chinese financiers, the terms and conditions attached to the loans might be questionable.

Ulterior motives?

Jean-Pierre Cabestan, professor of International Studies at Hong Kong Baptist University, is a researcher in China's growing influence in Djibouti. He says that, in fact, "Guelleh has managed to make the most of Djibouti's geopolitical location.

Taking the train from Addis Ababa to Djibouti The Chinese touch On the outskirts of Addis Ababa one would be forgiven for thinking an oriental palace has been misplaced. The train station marks the beginning of the new Addis Ababa to Djibouti City railway line carrying passengers since January 2018. It is a joint venture between the Ethiopian Djibouti Railway (EDR) company and the Chinese, who built and largely financed the $4 billion (€3.5 billion) endeavour.

Taking the train from Addis Ababa to Djibouti Rules and regulations Ethiopian platform guards in smart red waistcoats and hats welcome passengers to the 8 a.m. train to Djibouti. The Chinese are operating the line for its first six years, hence the general air of regularity and conformity, at least at the start of the journey. The train conductor is Chinese, as are the maintenance workers.

Taking the train from Addis Ababa to Djibouti Leaving the city behind Soon the outskirts of Addis Ababa are replaced by green fields, small village huts and cattle walking beside the railway line. "The amount of livestock along the route is the main reason we had to slow the train down," says Wang Hugue, the Chinese operations manager." At the beginning there were a few problems with the farmers." Farmers are now compensated for livestock hit by the train.

Taking the train from Addis Ababa to Djibouti A comfortable ride "Before, traveling by bus was really hard and you had to change buses and stay overnight. It took about a day and a half to get from Addis to Djibouti," says Linda, a Djiboutian English teacher returning from Addis Ababa. The journey by train takes 12 hours, but at least, it is comfortable.

Taking the train from Addis Ababa to Djibouti Henna to pass the time The passenger service is currently running well below capacity and passengers have plenty of room for activities such as applying henna-tattoos. But the passenger service is not the train’s priority. Four cargo trains make the journey each day - two traveling one way, two the other - each carrying 106 containers of goods, increasingly needed and produced in Ethiopia’s strained economy.

Taking the train from Addis Ababa to Djibouti Pining for the past The new train route partly parallels the old imperial railway built in the early 20th century. "If there was a choice, I’d take the old train," says Julius, an Ethiopian visiting his aunt in Djibouti. "Then you saw all the different towns where it stopped, heard the different languages, cultures and peoples of this region. This train just goes straight past everything."

Taking the train from Addis Ababa to Djibouti Train comes to life After stopping at the city of Dire Dawa about half way along the 728 kilometer (452 mile) route, the carriage has filled up with passengers chattering away in a mixture of Amharic, Somali and French (Djibouti was a French colony), while sharing bags of food. Even the music piped into the carriage seems to become livelier as the journey continues.

Taking the train from Addis Ababa to Djibouti Time for khat "We have had to adjust, admittedly," says train operator Hugue. Passengers carry khat, the mildly narcotic plant chewed all over the Horn of Africa as a stimulant, which is banned and classed as a drug in China. "Initially we didn’t allow it, but EDR said that it was part of the culture, and we appreciate we can’t destroy traditions and we need to respect each other."

Taking the train from Addis Ababa to Djibouti On the right track With about 200 kilometers (124 miles) left, the sun begins to set on the remote desert and the carriages begin to quieten. Political observers believe that the railway line and the freedom of movement and economic commerce that comes with it, is evidence of increasing peace and cooperation in the Horn of Africa. Author: James Jeffrey



For example, the port generates regular income for the state budget, and rental income from the military bases — amounting to more than €100 million ($120 million) annually — is also a significant source of foreign currency coming into the country.

But there are questions about the real motivation why Guelleh and his government wish to turn the country into a major industrial player, especially when it comes to why they're using Chinese loans to that end. "I doubt that Djibouti will ever become more than a transit center for Ethiopia and the region. The population is very small, and it will take a very long time to train enough people to work in industrial companies," Cabestan said in an interview with DW.

Stability - but only for the rulers

Hassan Khannenje meanwhile believes that China's presence — and other global players — in the country poses another problem. "These military bases serve as protection for the ruling elites because of course, these powerful people have an interest in maintaining the status quo in the country," Khannenje said.

Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh is all but guaranteed to win the April 9 vote

However, maintaining that status quo would certainly hinder the strengthening of democratic processes in the country, where the influence of traditional clans strongly characterizes social structures. "Through these relations with major powers, the rulers can generate income to maintain their patronage networks, and thus secure their power in the country."

If President Guelleh is re-elected on April 9, he could soon break a record; an election win would mean he'd have the longest tenure of any president since Djibouti's independence from France in 1977. The current record holder is his immediate predecessor, Hassan Gouled Aptidon — Guelleh's uncle, who spent 22 years in office.

