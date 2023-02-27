  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
PoliticsNigeria

Tinubu ahead amid criticism of slow Nigeria vote count

Nehal Johri
42 minutes ago

Early results in Nigeria's general election show the ruling All Progressives Congress party candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the lead to replace outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari. But half the country's states have still to report results.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O3Sn
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian service members ride tanks, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline town of Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Fighting around Bakhmut 'extremely tense'

Conflicts49 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A coral jeweler in Tunisia

Hunt for 'red gold' corals pushes ecosystems to the brink

Hunt for 'red gold' corals pushes ecosystems to the brink

Nature and Environment25 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

Commuters alight from a suburban train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station in Mumbai

Germany's Siemens partners with India on railway upgrade

Germany's Siemens partners with India on railway upgrade

Business19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Alice Schwarzer, women's rights activist, and Sahra Wagenknecht (Die Linke), stand on stage at the demonstration.

Germany: Left Party, Wagenknecht clash after 'peace' rally

Germany: Left Party, Wagenknecht clash after 'peace' rally

PoliticsFebruary 27, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen at press conference

EU, UK hail 'new chapter' in ties with Northern Ireland deal

EU, UK hail 'new chapter' in ties with Northern Ireland deal

Politics15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

burned-out car and passersby in Nablus, West Bank

Israel: Fresh violence threatens to derail peace efforts

Israel: Fresh violence threatens to derail peace efforts

Conflicts14 hours ago01:36 min
More from Middle East

North America

A general view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 24, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

An archaeologist cleaning human remains found in a burial site.

Pre-Inca graves discovered in Peru

Pre-Inca graves discovered in Peru

Culture18 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage