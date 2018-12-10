 Time magazine names four journalists, one newspaper ′Person of the Year′ | News | DW | 11.12.2018

News

Time magazine names four journalists, one newspaper 'Person of the Year'

The four journalists include the late Jamal Khashoggi, and a newspaper. They are awarded for standing up for the truth in the face of persecution and violence.

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi (picture-alliance/AA/O. Shagaleh)

Time magazine's "Person of the Year" has been given to "guardians, and the war on truth."  The four journalists and a newspaper "are representatives of a broader fight by countless others around the world."

They are:

"Today, democracy around the world faces its biggest crisis in decades, its foundations undermined by invective from on high and toxins from below, by new technologies that power ancient impulses, by a poisonous cocktail of strongmen and weakening institutions," editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote in an essay.

"They are representative of a broader fight by countless others around the world - as of December 10, at least 52 journalists have been murdered in 2018 — who risk all to tell the story of our time," Felsenthal wrote.

They were selected "for taking great risks in pursuit of greater truths, for the imperfect but essential quest for facts that are central to civil discourse, for speaking up and speaking out."

Person of the Year in 2016, President Donald Trump, was this year's second runner-up. "His ultimate impact may be determined as much by the resistance he engenders as by the goals he pursues," the magazine said. In third place was special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

Watch video 00:55
Now live
00:55 mins.

#Article19ForAll: 'A free press allows democratic societies to thrive'

dv/jm (AFP, AP)

