 ′Time for Outrage!′: an art exhibition in challenging times | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 29.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

'Time for Outrage!': an art exhibition in challenging times

The exhibition "Time for Outrage!" at the Kunstpalast Düsseldorf shows works by 35 artists that reflect on anger and rage in today's society.

  • A person in a short blue dress wearing a reflective masks lays on the cement with a crowd of people around them (Courtesy Signe Pierce und Alli Coates und EIGEN + ART Lab)

    'Time for Outrage!' art exhibition echoes uncertain times

    Signe Pierce and Alli Coates: 'American Reflexxx'

    The short film "American Reflexxx" depicts a social experiment. In it, a person who cannot be clearly defined as a man or woman walks through the streets of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, wearing a dress and a reflective mask. The viewer watches the individual as they put up with misogynistic and transphobic slogans and even physical violence.

  • A yellow painting with graffiti-style painting on a canvas. I am not a piece of shit, I am a piece of society is written in large black letters in English. (Bjarne Melgaard/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn, 2020/Foto: Björn Behrens)

    'Time for Outrage!' art exhibition echoes uncertain times

    Bjarne Melgaard: 'I am not a piece of sh**, I am a piece of society'

    Norwegian artist Bjarne Melgaard conveys a message as simple as it is direct in his painting: "I am not a piece of sh**, I am a piece of society," in colorful graffiti style. The picture illustrates a goal of linguistic brutalization: to deny individual people the right to equal participation in society.

  • Protesters wearing black face off against police officers outside near a forest (Privatsammlung Julian Röder)

    'Time for Outrage!' art exhibition echoes uncertain times

    Julian Röder: 'Protests against EU Summit in Thessaloniki IV, 2003'

    Breathing masks, smoke in the air, and lots of cops: Julian Röder's photography shows the dynamics of hate, aggression and two sides of a conflict. The image was taking during a 2003 meeting of EU heads of state in Thessaloniki. At the time, Western Balkan countries were promised the possibility of joining the European Union.

  • This photo triptych shows a man digging large holes from three different perspectives (Santiago Sierra/Foto: Björn Behrens)

    'Time for Outrage!' art exhibition echoes uncertain times

    Santiago Sierra: '3000 huecos'

    Spanish conceptual artist Santiago Sierra is known for letting people perform senseless or difficult tasks for money, such as digging 3000 holes. Sierra thus recreates scenarios of exploitation and economic dependence. In this piece, the viewer assumes the uncomfortable position of a supervisor and is forced to reflect on their position.

  • A human-sized sculpture sits on a bench in an art gallery facing a wall covered with paintings (Iris Kettner/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn, 2020/Foto: Nick Ash)

    'Time for Outrage!' art exhibition echoes uncertain times

    Iris Kettner: 'Superheroes 2'

    Iris Kettner's deceptively realistic looking sculpture "Superheroes 2" sits on a bench as if waiting for something or someone. Wearing second-hand clothes and a superhero mask, none of her individual features are visible. The German artist questions how one can confront strangers in "times of anger" and how society aims to deal with increasing anonymity.

  • A woman dressed in white with brown hair looks at the camera, with her right eye swollen (Courtesy Galerie Tanja Wagner, Berlin/Šejla Kamerić)

    'Time for Outrage!' art exhibition echoes uncertain times

    Sejla Kameric: 'Unknown'

    In this photo by Bosnian artist Sejla Kameric we see a woman dressed in white with her left eye wide open, and her right eye swollen shut. In her work, the artist draws attention to the consequences of domestic violence against women. The woman pictured is nameless, and the work is titled simply "Unknown." As such, she represents the countless victims of domestic violence around the world.

  • A group of people look on as a high-rise building is demolished (Privatsammlung Peggy Buth)

    'Time for Outrage!' art exhibition echoes uncertain times

    Peggy Buth: 'Demolition Flats'

    In her film "Demolition Flats," Berlin-based artist Peggy Buth explores social imbalances in urban spaces, including a Paris suburb, pictured here. In the 1960s such suburbs represented new beginnings for many migrants moving to France after the end of the colonial period. Buth's film shows one such neighborhood being demolished to make way for expensive real estate.

    Author: Matthias Beckonert


  • A person in a short blue dress wearing a reflective masks lays on the cement with a crowd of people around them (Courtesy Signe Pierce und Alli Coates und EIGEN + ART Lab)

    'Time for Outrage!' art exhibition echoes uncertain times

    Signe Pierce and Alli Coates: 'American Reflexxx'

    The short film "American Reflexxx" depicts a social experiment. In it, a person who cannot be clearly defined as a man or woman walks through the streets of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, wearing a dress and a reflective mask. The viewer watches the individual as they put up with misogynistic and transphobic slogans and even physical violence.

  • A yellow painting with graffiti-style painting on a canvas. I am not a piece of shit, I am a piece of society is written in large black letters in English. (Bjarne Melgaard/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn, 2020/Foto: Björn Behrens)

    'Time for Outrage!' art exhibition echoes uncertain times

    Bjarne Melgaard: 'I am not a piece of sh**, I am a piece of society'

    Norwegian artist Bjarne Melgaard conveys a message as simple as it is direct in his painting: "I am not a piece of sh**, I am a piece of society," in colorful graffiti style. The picture illustrates a goal of linguistic brutalization: to deny individual people the right to equal participation in society.

  • Protesters wearing black face off against police officers outside near a forest (Privatsammlung Julian Röder)

    'Time for Outrage!' art exhibition echoes uncertain times

    Julian Röder: 'Protests against EU Summit in Thessaloniki IV, 2003'

    Breathing masks, smoke in the air, and lots of cops: Julian Röder's photography shows the dynamics of hate, aggression and two sides of a conflict. The image was taking during a 2003 meeting of EU heads of state in Thessaloniki. At the time, Western Balkan countries were promised the possibility of joining the European Union.

  • This photo triptych shows a man digging large holes from three different perspectives (Santiago Sierra/Foto: Björn Behrens)

    'Time for Outrage!' art exhibition echoes uncertain times

    Santiago Sierra: '3000 huecos'

    Spanish conceptual artist Santiago Sierra is known for letting people perform senseless or difficult tasks for money, such as digging 3000 holes. Sierra thus recreates scenarios of exploitation and economic dependence. In this piece, the viewer assumes the uncomfortable position of a supervisor and is forced to reflect on their position.

  • A human-sized sculpture sits on a bench in an art gallery facing a wall covered with paintings (Iris Kettner/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn, 2020/Foto: Nick Ash)

    'Time for Outrage!' art exhibition echoes uncertain times

    Iris Kettner: 'Superheroes 2'

    Iris Kettner's deceptively realistic looking sculpture "Superheroes 2" sits on a bench as if waiting for something or someone. Wearing second-hand clothes and a superhero mask, none of her individual features are visible. The German artist questions how one can confront strangers in "times of anger" and how society aims to deal with increasing anonymity.

  • A woman dressed in white with brown hair looks at the camera, with her right eye swollen (Courtesy Galerie Tanja Wagner, Berlin/Šejla Kamerić)

    'Time for Outrage!' art exhibition echoes uncertain times

    Sejla Kameric: 'Unknown'

    In this photo by Bosnian artist Sejla Kameric we see a woman dressed in white with her left eye wide open, and her right eye swollen shut. In her work, the artist draws attention to the consequences of domestic violence against women. The woman pictured is nameless, and the work is titled simply "Unknown." As such, she represents the countless victims of domestic violence around the world.

  • A group of people look on as a high-rise building is demolished (Privatsammlung Peggy Buth)

    'Time for Outrage!' art exhibition echoes uncertain times

    Peggy Buth: 'Demolition Flats'

    In her film "Demolition Flats," Berlin-based artist Peggy Buth explores social imbalances in urban spaces, including a Paris suburb, pictured here. In the 1960s such suburbs represented new beginnings for many migrants moving to France after the end of the colonial period. Buth's film shows one such neighborhood being demolished to make way for expensive real estate.

    Author: Matthias Beckonert


Anger and hatred are intense human feelings, yet these negative emotions are clearly shaping our current social interactions to an ever greater extent  — conspiracy theories, extremist terrorism and violent hate speech have become commonplace.

The exhibition "Time for Outrage! Art in Times of Social Anger" at the Kunstpalast museum in Düsseldorf is a response to the "social upheavals of our time," said Kunstpalast director Felix Krämer.

The showcased works by 35 clearly political artists and art activists illustrate and reflect on notions of anger in our challenging times.

The exhibits reflect art as a political space, said curator Linda Peitz, adding that the artists urge "solidarity, empathy and humanism, who point out, analyze or ironically break down the injustices in our society."

Photo of a woman with words (Šejla Kamerić)

The inscription over the artist's photo is a quote from graffiti

'Outrage does not equal hatred'

This also reveals an implicit but important distinction between hate and anger on the one hand, and outrage and rage on the other. While anger is undirected, indignation and rage refer to concrete events. The suspense that marks the exhibition is founded on this semantic difference.

Particularly impressive: a work by the Bosnian artist Sejla Kameric, originally conceived as a poster but wallpapered on a 12-meter high wall in Düsseldorf. It shows the artist and the words of a Dutch NATO soldier, who in 1994 or 1995 wrote on a barracks wall in the village of Potocari near Srebrenica: "No teeth? A moustache? Smells like shit? Bosnian girl!"

Kameric reminds us of the war in former Yugoslavia and the genocide of thousands of Bosnians in Srebrenica but she also links the soldier's cruel graffito with her portrait, which makes it more personal. In the photo she looks straight at the visitors, forcing them to evaluate the work.

Observers can't avoid taking a stance

Many of the exhibits, for the most part photographs, video installations and films, work along those lines. What initially comes across as more of a documentary form helps juxtapose the two defining levels of the exhibition — hate and, as a result, outrage. The audience must draw its own conclusions from these juxtapositions.

At times, it is perspective that forces the viewer to take on an active role, for instance in Signe Pierce and Alli Coates' experimental setups.

What is private, what is political?

Yoshinori Niwa, a conceptual artist from Japan, set up a container in front of the musem where people can get rid of Nazi memorabilia. Ads in the local newspaper urged citizens to participate in the project named "Withdrawing Hitler from a private space" and to drop off any such artifacts so they can be destroyed at the end of the exhibition.

Painting and the words Trump Horror (Courtesy Judith Bernstein und Karma International, Zürich/Los Angeles)

Feminist artist Judith Bernstein evokes 'Trump horror'

A video by French artist Kader Attia also focuses on how private becomes political if you have the 'wrong' origin. In "The Body's Legacies Pt. 2: The Post-Colonial Body," he interviews descendants of colonized people and slaves, showing how colonial violence and racism still influence the perception of the body and the behavior of people in public space today.

Reclaim outrage 

It is no coincidence that the title of the exhibition refers to the title of a well-known essay published in 2010 by the late Stephane Hessel, a French essayist and political activist who was a resistance fighter in the Nazi era. The exhibition echoes issues that were pressing even then, including the meaning of human rights, how we treat refugees and social inequality.

The show that was a year and a half in the making is surprisingly topical, and the coronavirus pandemic has even worsened many of the global injustices addressed. In recent months in particular, conspiracy theorists have dangerously often misappropriated his words. To a degree, the exhibition corrects the discourse by looking at overarching issues that have long been toxic, while also recapturing Hessel's basic ideas behind his call for outrage.

 

This article has been adapted from German by Dagmar Breitenbach

DW recommends

Emancipation for men: Berlin exhibition explores new masculinities in #MeToo era

As movements such as #MeToo challenge commonly held beliefs, the Gropius-Bau Museum in Berlin is now examining male identities through photography.  

Sisi's photos reveal an emancipated empress

Photos collected by Empress Elisabeth of Austria, known as Sisi, are on display in an exhibition in Cologne, shedding a new light on her character.  

Drama on canvas: William Kentridge takes African stories to Hamburg

William Kentridge is South Africa's best-known artist. But what makes his work so alluring? An exhibition in Hamburg finds out by tracing each stroke of his brush.  

Advertisement

Film

Film still 'And Tomorrow the Entire World' depicting young people smiling at a demonstration (Alamode Film/dpa/picture alliance)

Antifa drama 'And Tomorrow the Entire World' is Germany's pick for the Oscars

Julia von Heinz's political drama was selected to represent Germany in the best international feature film category for the 2021 Oscars.  

Arts

two men holding guns, one in US flag shorts, a photo from the book Divided we stand by Mathias Braschler and Monika Fischer

A polarized US portrayed in 'Divided We Stand'

Swiss photographers Mathias Braschler and Monika Fischer spent months traveling across the US taking pictures of people from all walks of life.  

Music

Tim Bendzko and band performing in an arena (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

Coronavirus: Under which conditions should arena events take place again?

An ambitious German study on the risk of transmitting the coronavirus at major sporting and cultural events attracted international attention. The organizers have now revealed their findings.  

Arts

Südafrika Kunst ll Ausstellung «Kunstkompass» - William Kentridge (Kristin Palitza/dpa/picture-alliance)

Drama on canvas: William Kentridge takes African stories to Hamburg

William Kentridge is South Africa's best-known artist. But what makes his work so alluring? An exhibition in Hamburg finds out by tracing each stroke of his brush.  

Digital Culture

Symbolbild Hatespeech | Hasskommentare (Thomas Trutschel/photothek/Imago Images)

As hate speech online increases, so has the resistance

From international campaigns to grassroots Facebook groups, many targeted by hate speech are finding new ways to fight it.  