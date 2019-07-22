 Time and Eternity, part two | Music | DW | 31.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Time and Eternity, part two

This concert recalls the victims of tyranny in all its forms. At center stage, the violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the ensemble she leads, Camerata Bern.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: recalling the victims of tyranny, part two

This hour of music revolves around Patricia Kopatchinskaja, who writes that every human being has a place where he or she feels at home — a country, a family, or a type of music — and that she is lucky enough to have a home in all three of those categories. That home country is Moldavia, and her family has a father who was the most famous cimbalom virtuoso in the former Soviet Union, Viktor Kopatchinsky. We'll hear father and daughter team up in Ravel's Tzigane, set for violin and cimbalom. 

Patricia Kopatchinskaja is the present artistic director of Camerata Bern, the string ensemble whose programs are always more than a string of beautiful works. 

Patricia Kopatchinskaja (M. Borggreve)

Our program is a lament, and a tribute. To whom? Patricia Kopatchinskaja has customarily expansive words: "I mourn for the world and for the love between us human beings who in a heartbeat can become either victims of violence — or perpetrators. I want people to think about what happened and never to forget it. These works tell that story of pain and desperation, and I hope that love emerges victorious in the end."

Searching for ways out of the earthly veil of tears, Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the Camerata Bern find moments of consolation and redemption in pieces having to do with the Passion of Christ. Polyptyque, a violin concerto by Frank Martin, is one such piece, inspired by a painting of the Passion of Christ from the year 1300 that the composer Frank Martin saw in the cathedral of Sienna. In his composition, the composer depicts the Last Supper, Judas's kiss, Gethsemane, Christ with Pontius Pilate and the Resurrection. 

Kopatchinskaja explains, "In his story of the Passion, Martin left out a central image: the crucifixion! Nobody knows why. He never wrote or talked about it. So at the point where that image is missing, we decided to play Crux, a piece depicting the crucifixion by Lubos Fiser, another composer you only seldom hear. A jarring, powerful piece of music!"

More than just a statement on the crucifixion of Christ, Crux is also Fiser's reaction to the invasion of Soviet forces in Prague in 1968. 

Patricia Kopatchinskaja (Marco Borggreve)

Maurice Ravel
Tzigane, version for violin and cimbalom (excerpt)
Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin
Viktor Kopatschinsky, cimbalom
on NAIVE 0822186051931

Guillaume de Machaut
Kyrie and Gloria from the Mass of Our Lady 

Frank Martin
Polyptyque – six images on the Passion of Christ for violin and two small string ensembles, first five images 

Lubos Fiser
Crux for violin, percussion and bells 

Frank Martin
Polyptyque – six images on the Passion of Christ for violin and two small string ensembles, sixth image 

Johann Sebastian Bach 
O Große Lieb', o Lieb', choral from the St. John Passion 

performed by:
Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin
Camerata Bern
Patricia Kopatchinskaja, conductor
 

Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the World Conference Center, Bonn on September 10, 2018
 

DW recommends

A mysterious concerto and the aftermath

"From darkness to light" sounds like a description of a Beethoven symphony, but it applies even more to Schumann's Violin Concerto. (05.07.2019)  

Trifonov performs Trifonov in Wiesbaden

Already hailed as one of the major pianists of the 21st century, the Russian multi-talent gave a powerful rendition of his own piano concerto at the Rheingau Music Festival. (17.07.2019)  

Opera star Jonas Kaufmann at 50

One of the world's top tenors, feted on opera and concert stages across the world, Kaufmann looks back on a quarter century of stellar singing — and shows no sign of slowing down. (09.07.2019)  

Kent Nagano as a prophet of post-modernism

In a world of overwhelming complexity, music – and that means classical music – can provide structure, orientation, self-discovery and social cohesion, says the renowned American conductor, who recently spoke with DW. (28.06.2019)  

Joseph Haydn teams up with Nelson Mandela at the Rheingau Music Festival

A mass composition by Haydn interspersed with South African freedom songs? As part of the "Long Walk to Freedom" program at Rheingau, a youth orchestra from South Africa delivers an emphatic yes. (08.07.2019)  

Storied maestros and maestro stories

Their tools are voice, body, words and eyes; their tactics joy, fear or intimidation. Looking at conductors past and present, we see that there are just as many different personality types here as in any other field. (04.03.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: recalling the victims of tyranny, part two  

Related content

Beethovenfest 2018 | Camerata Bern, Patricia Kopatchinskaja

Time and Eternity, part one 22.07.2019

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, known as "the barefoot violinist," dreamed up this unusual program with the string players she joins and directs, the Camerata Bern.

Bayreuth - Das Richard-Wagner-Festspielhaus

What to expect at the Bayreuth Festival 25.07.2019

The festival steeped in tradition has announced generational change: In 2020, the "Ring" will be produced by an extremely young team. This year's staging of "Tannhäuser" is predicted to be opulent — and amusing.

Dr. Kristel Degener Bonner Operngala der Aids-Stiftung

German AIDS Foundation hosts 8th charity opera gala in Bonn 10.05.2019

With the help of world famous opera stars, the German Aids Foundation opera gala in Bonn aims to raise money to support people suffering from HIV/AIDs in Mozambique.

Advertisement

Film

Filmstill | Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Imago Images/Zuma Press/Columbia Pictures)

Tarantino, from 'Pulp Fiction' to 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

The cult director is back with a tribute to the film industry: As "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" hits theaters, here's a look back at Quentin Tarantino's works.  

Books

Gottfried Keller schweizer Schriftsteller (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Gottfried Keller at 200: An enduring literary legacy

Revealing the suffering of the "bourgeois outsider," the Swiss poet and novelist is considered one of the 19th century's great European literati whose works are highly relevant today.  

Music

The European Union Youth Orchestra at Young Euro Classic 2019 (Peter Adamik)

Young Euro Classic launches a new season

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the world's largest parade of youth orchestras has music by Beethoven in its sights – but audiences can also expect surprises.  

Arts

Leipzig Ausstellung Point of No Return (VG Bild-Kunst Bonn/ InGestalt/Michael Ehritt)

How artists depicted the collapse of the GDR

In the show "Point of No Return," the Museum of Fine Arts Leipzig looks into how the years leading to the fall of the Berlin Wall were depicted in the arts.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  