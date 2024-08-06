Tim Walz: Who is Kamala Harris' running mate?

The governor of Minnesota is the Democrats' candidate for vice president. Walz has championed progressive policies, but Democrats hope the former teacher's everyman appeal can win them rural voters.

Right now, Kamala Harris is still vice president. But since President Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy for the November 5 election, she is also the Democrats' presidential candidate. And that means she needs a running mate herself.

On Tuesday morning local time, US media reported that the job is going to Tim Walz, the Democratic governor of Minnesota. The Associated Press news agency published Walz's name after several anonymous sources passed on the information. Harris has yet to share her pick, and she reportedly hasn't called Walz yet to tell him personally, either.

Walz was a candidate whom observers had recently added to their shortlist of potential VP picks that would complement Harris and be an asset in the Democrats' campaign for the White House.

Walz, a Midwest man of the people

Minnesota isn't known as a swing state (it has voted for the Democrats in the past 12 presidential elections), and it only has 10 votes in the Electoral College. But the Democratic Party hopes Walz can appeal to voters outside of his home state as well, particularly in the Midwest and in rural areas.

Walz enlisted in the National Guard after high school and served for 24 years. He also worked as a school teacher, abroad in China first and then back in the US, in the states of Nebraska and Minnesota, where he coached his high school's football team to its first-ever state championship.

Political career with progressive successes

From 2007 to 2019, Walz represented his Minnesota district in the US House of Representatives, where he served as a ranking member on the Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

In 2018, he won the election for governor of Minnesota. During his tenure, he spearheaded several progressive policy drives in his state, such as protecting abortion rights, legalizing recreational marijuana and providing free school meals to all kids.

Calling the Trump ticket 'weird'

Walz started the short race for Harris' VP pick as somewhat of an underdog but made many media appearances in which he played up his rural roots — he and his three siblings were raised in the small town of Valentine, Nebraska — and everyman appeal.

He broke into the spotlight when he called the Republican ticket of Trump and Vance "weird" in an interview with US broadcaster MSNBC. The label went viral and was taken up by the Harris campaign, which has used it in press releases and social media posts.



Walz has also stated that he believes Republicans have destroyed rural America and divided the people there. The goal of the Harris/ Walz ticket, he says, is to bring people together around values like strong public schools and affordable health care.

