Tim Sebastian, host of Conflict Zone, is a world-renowned television journalist with more than 40 years of experience.
He was twice named Interviewer of the Year by the Royal Television Society and received the British Academy award for contributions to factual television. Memorable interviews with world leaders have included US Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, South African Presidents Thabo Mbeki and FW de Klerk, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, and the last leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev.
"Brazil is a very different country," its vice president tells DW's Conflict Zone. But how does he explain government turmoil and the departure of successive health ministers during a global pandemic?
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took drastic measures as the coronavirus pandemic was spreading, ordering a lockdown with just four hours’ notice. Millions were left stranded but new cases are still rising rapidly.
Given China’s human rights record isn't Hong Kong taking a huge gamble? Regina Ip, a pro-Beijing party leader, says not to jump to conclusions. "The motherland has nothing but good intentions" for Hong Kong, she says.