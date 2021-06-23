Visit the new DW website

Tim Sebastian

Tim Sebastian, host of Conflict Zone, is a world-renowned television journalist with more than 40 years of experience.

He was twice named Interviewer of the Year by the Royal Television Society and received the British Academy award for contributions to factual television. Memorable interviews with world leaders have included US Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, South African Presidents Thabo Mbeki and FW de Klerk, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, and the last leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev.

Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Carlos Ghosn, ex-Nissan chief, walks out of DW's Conflict Zone interview 22.06.2021

Former Nissan boss and international fugitive Carlos Ghosn abruptly stopped an interview with DW's Conflict Zone, arguing "bad faith" by host Tim Sebastian.

(190427) -- DHAKA, April 27, 2019 (Xinhua) -- Gowher Rizvi, international affair advisor to the Bangladeshi prime minister, speaks at the launching ceremony for magazine The Belt and Road in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on April 20, 2019. The Center for East Asia Foundation, a non-profit and non-political independent study circle, launched magazine The Belt and Road in Bangladesh, highlighting the great vision of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua)

Bangladesh: When will authorities clean up their act? 10.02.2021

Bangladesh has often been criticized for its human rights record. Its reputation received another jolt this month with allegations of high-level corruption. What's the government's reaction?
Würfelbuchstaben formen den Schriftzug Bye-bye auf der Fahne von Großbritannien neben einer zerrissenen EU-Fahne

Brexit deal: The 'teething problems' and 'red tape' reality 20.01.2021

DW's Conflict Zone confronts Andrew Bowie, a vice-chairman of Britain's Conservatives, on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit promises. Bowie hit back at charges that the PM showed "contempt for the British public."
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers are seen walking past social distancing signs following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, in London, Britain July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Tory MP on COVID: UK government has done everything it could 12.11.2020

Britain's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has come under fire for being chaotic and ineffective. Conservative MP Bim Afolami says no one could see the outcome as good given the high COVID-19 death toll in UK.
14.09.2020 *** Department of Homeland Security Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli testifies at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Threats to the Homeland on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool

Can Americans have faith in their electoral system? 14.10.2020

A deeply divided US is heading towards its election with polls showing many people are afraid of violence. DW’s Conflict Zone talks to Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Deputy Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security.
3.2.2020, Brasilia, Brasilien, Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao gestures during the opening of the Supreme Court's work session in 2020, in Brasilia, on February 3, 2020. (Photo by Sergio LIMA / AFP)

How bad is the chaos in Brazil's government? DW's Conflict Zone asks Vice President Hamilton Mourao 08.10.2020

"Brazil is a very different country," its vice president tells DW's Conflict Zone. But how does he explain government turmoil and the departure of successive health ministers during a global pandemic?

China Peking | Wang Huiyao Gründer des China and Globalization (CCG)

Chinese government advisor: Beijing 'wasted no time' over coronavirus 09.09.2020

Why was the first response of Chinese officials to the virus to cover it up? DW’s Tim Sebastian meets the president of a Beijing think tank who says China acted quickly and deserves credit over its response.
Nir Barkat, Likud politician and a former mayor of Jerusalem (2008-2018), celebrates ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu address to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv. On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Likud MP Nir Barkat: We have to 'upgrade' legal system 24.07.2020

Protesters in Israel want the prime minister to resign over corruption allegations, which he has denied. A Likud party ally tells Conflict Zone why the PM should carry on and that the legal system has to be reformed.
Migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh stand in a queue for medical checkups in a quaratine centre during Government imposed nationwide lockdown as a prventive measure against the COVID-19 corona virus in Allahabad, India on May 1, 2020. Tens of thousands of mirgants and their families showed their way in to buses organised by India's most populated state to get their hometowns amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Has India’s Hindu nationalist government mismanaged the country’s response to the coronavirus? 01.07.2020

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took drastic measures as the coronavirus pandemic was spreading, ordering a lockdown with just four hours’ notice. Millions were left stranded but new cases are still rising rapidly.
11.06.2020, Beirut: 6262174 11.06.2020 A demonstrator stands near a burning fire during a protest against fall in Lebanese pound currency and mounting economic hardship, in Beirut, Lebanon. Mohammad Alaeddin / Sputnik Foto: Mohammad Alaeddin/Sputnik/dpa |

Where are Lebanon's reforms? 24.06.2020

Lebanon has been "plagued by a mosaic of ailments," Hezbollah's spokesman, Ibrahim Mousawi, tells Conflict Zone. But is his party – banned in many countries as a terrorist group – helping or hindering critical reforms?

DW Conflict Zone Vorschaubild

Will China's new national security law for Hong Kong be the end of autonomy in the territory? 10.06.2020

Given China’s human rights record isn't Hong Kong taking a huge gamble? Regina Ip, a pro-Beijing party leader, says not to jump to conclusions. "The motherland has nothing but good intentions" for Hong Kong, she says.
A Lebanese army soldier throws a tear gas canister towards anti-government protesters in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Hundreds took part in the funeral of a young man killed in riots overnight in Tripoli that were triggered by the crash of Lebanon's national currency that sent food prices soaring. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) |

Lebanese FM Hitti: 'We have to save our country' 04.06.2020

As poverty soars in Lebanon, demonstrators defied the coronavirus lockdown to protest the corruption and mismanagement that has shattered the economy. What hope is there that the government can deliver real reform?
