TikTok shuts down US access

TikTok cut access to the app in the United States after warning users that the popular app would soon become "temporarily unavailable."

TikTok stopped working for users in the United States on Sunday and became unavailable on prominent app stores just before a federal law banning it in the country was to take effect.

"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US," said a message to users attempting to use the app. "Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now."

App stores have pulled the popular short-form video platform from the US market. It is no longer available on Google App store, Apple store or TikTok.com.

The app shutdown in the US took place after the company warned its users late Saturday that the app would soon become "temporarily unavailable" as a law banning it in the country was set to get implemented.

The app stores cannot allow the platform to stay available under a federal law that required TikTok's China-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform or face a US ban.

What did TikTok say?

"We regret that a US law banning TikTok will take effect on January 19 and force us to make our services temporarily unavailable," read a notification to US users who opened the app Saturday night.

"We're working to restore our service in the US as soon as possible, and we appreciate your support. Please stay tuned," the message added.

TikTok sent notices to some users saying, "It is fortunate that President Donald Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office."

What did Donald Trump say?

After discussing TikTok with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump, in a Saturday interview to the NBC News, said he may activate a 90-day reprieve once he takes office on Monday.

"I think that would be, certainly, an option that we look at. The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it's appropriate," he said, ahead of Monday's inauguration.

"If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday," Trump added.

