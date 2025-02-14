  1. Skip to content
TikTok returns to US app stores weeks after Trump delays ban

Zac Crellin with DPA, Reuters
February 14, 2025

TikTok has reappeared on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in the US. It comes after President Donald Trump hinted optimism about the future of the Chinese-owned app.

Symbolbild USA TikTok
Image: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/IMAGO

The TikTok app returned to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in the United States on Thursday.

It comes weeks after President Donald Trump delayed banning the app until at least April 5.

The Trump administration has reportedly assured companies responsible for app stories that they would not be fined for distributing or maintaining the Chinese app.

TikTok did not immediately comment on the move.

Trump optimistic about TikTok

The Biden administration had required TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to find an approved buyer for its US operations or face a ban by January 19.

However, shortly after Trump was sworn in in January, he signed an executive order to push back the ban by 75 days until April.

This delay also meant that companies that operated app stories would not face penalties for keeping TikTok available for download.

US: What do Americans think about the looming TikTok ban?

In response to reporters' questions on Thursday, Trump said the ban could potentially be delayed again in future.

"I have 90 days from about two weeks ago, and I'm sure it can be extended, but let's see, I don't think you'll need to," he said.

It was not immediately clear what Trump was referring to when he said "90 days," as his executive order pushed back the ban by 75 days.

TikTok was the second-most downloaded app in the US last year, clocking more than 52 million downloads according to intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Edited by Sean M. Sinico

