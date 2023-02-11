Tigray: Creativity and art emerge from the chaos of war

SocietyEthiopiaTigray: Creativity and art emerge from the chaos of warTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyEthiopiaMillion Haileselassie11/02/2023November 2, 2023In the midst of the Tigray War, Lielt Hadera found her talent and creativity. Using simple materials, she transformed despair into breathtaking art that now shines bright as a beacon of resilience and inspiration for Tigray's future.https://p.dw.com/p/4YL5EAdvertisement