SocietyEthiopia

Tigray: Creativity and art emerge from the chaos of war

Million Haileselassie
November 2, 2023

In the midst of the Tigray War, Lielt Hadera found her talent and creativity. Using simple materials, she transformed despair into breathtaking art that now shines bright as a beacon of resilience and inspiration for Tigray's future.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YL5E