Tiger Woods' teenage son, Charlie, hits first hole-in-one

Woods and his son Charlie were competing together for the first time at a tournament that pairs family members. The 15-year-old needed just one stroke for the par 3 fourth hole, but didn't get to see it drop himself.

Tiger Woods' son Charlie hit his first-ever hole-in-one on Sunday while the pair were playing together at the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

Despite losing the tournament to Bernhard Langer and his son Jsaon, it was a memorable day for the Woods family after Charlie hit the 176-yard, par-3 fourth directly into the hole.

Waiting for TV confirmation it had dropped

"That was the thrill of a lifetime to be able to have that moment with Charlie, make his first hole-in-one, [daughter] Sam on the bag, just our family and friends. That's what this event is about. It's about bonding and family," Woods said.

"We heard it up on the green on the right and left but we were totally unsure until the TV confirmed it and we went nuts."

And son Charlie added: "It was awesome having Dad there. That was so much fun. Of course, never got to see it go in, so that sucks but that's all right."

Sam Woods was the caddy for her brother and father during the PNC Championship Image: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The hole-in-one he said ranked as the most fun he had enjoyed on a golf course: "It's not even close."

The PNC Championship was Tiger Woods' first public round of golf since he missed the cut at The Open Championship in July.

Woods had successful back surgery three months ago and has as of yet not announced his playing plans for 2025.

Langer wins sixth title in playoff against the Woods

Bernhard Langer won the PNC Championship for a sixth time – Sunday being his fourth victory with son Jason, adding to two won with older son Stefan.

He sunk an eagle putt to defeat the Woods on the first playoff hole.

The tournament is for winners of a major on any tour or The Players Championship and a family member. The total prize purse for the tournament is comparatively modest at $1 million (roughly €960,000).

km/msh (Retuers, AP)