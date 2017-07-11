 ′Tiger King′ Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison | News | DW | 28.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

'Tiger King' Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison

He was jailed in 2019 for wildlife crimes and a murder-for-hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin. The resentencing marks a reduction of one year from his original sentence.

Joe Exotic speaks at the zoo he ran in Wynnewood, Oklahoma

Joe Exotic captured the public's attention following his role in the Netflix series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness"

A federal judge resentenced "Tiger King'' Joe Exotic to 21 years in prison on Friday, reducing his punishment by just a year, for a murder-for-hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

The sentence comes despite pleas from the former zookeeper for leniency as he begins treatment for cancer.

"Please don't make me die in prison waiting for a chance to be free,'' he told a federal judge who resentenced him. He announced in November that he had been diagnosed with stage one prostate cancer

Both Baskin and Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, were featured in the Netflix series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."

Maldonado-Passage was convicted in 2019 on 21 crimes, including two for hiring hitmen to kill Baskin, and 19 counts of wildlife crimes. A judge sentenced him to 22 years in prison in 2020, but later claimed that there were errors made in court.

Baskin and fans attend proceedings

Wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, Maldonado-Passage maintained his signature mullet hairstyle. Baskin and her husband also attended the proceedings.

"He continues to harbor intense feelings of ill will toward me,'' she said. Supporters also showed up to the courtroom, wearing animal-print masks and shirts that read "Free Joe Exotic." His lawyers said they would appeal both the resentencing and petition for a new trial.

A three-judge panel of the 10th US Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Maldonado-Passage that the court should have treated them as one conviction at sentencing because they both involved the same goal of killing Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida and had openly criticized the "Tiger King's" treatment of animals.

Maldonado-Passage was found guilty of offering $10,000 to an undercover FBI agent to kill Baskin in December 2017. In the recorded meeting, he told the agent, "Just, like, follow her into a mall parking lot and just cap her and drive off." His attorneys have argued that he wasn't being serious.

The additional counts of mistreatment of animals include a conviction for killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records.

  • Bengal tiger's face (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPHOTO/J. Bitzer)

    More tigers now live in cages than in the wild

    Admired, feared and on the brink of extinction

    Tigers are secretive, solitary animals that need a lot of room to move. From lush jungles in Malaysia and Indonesia to high mountains in Bhutan and mangrove forests in India, the habitats tigers roam in search of food are being lost to deforestation and development. Much of what remains is fragmented into chunks of isolated forest surrounded by roads, farms, towns and cities.

  • A Siberian tiger and two white tigers in a cage (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/Y. Fangping)

    More tigers now live in cages than in the wild

    Cages, backyards a far cry from Asian forests, savannas

    With their sleek, stripey coats, piercing stare and adorable cubs, tigers are highly sought-after as exotic pets and zoo animals. This is especially true in the US — according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the total number of tigers in the country "likely exceeds the numbers found in the wild." It's estimated there could be from 2,000 to 5,000 tigers living in the state of Texas alone.

  • Two tiger cubs (dapd)

    More tigers now live in cages than in the wild

    Some strange things happen in captivity

    Only half of tiger cubs survive in the wild. Mothers may refuse to feed their offspring or abandon them for unknown reasons. In captivity, zoos have overcome this by getting female dogs to takeover the feeding of tiger cubs. The dogs don't seem to know the difference between their own offspring and the tiger cubs, which take around the same amount of time to wean.

  • Siberian tiger in the snow (picture-alliance/All Canada Photos/F. Pali)

    More tigers now live in cages than in the wild

    Three subspecies already lost to extinction

    There are nine subspecies of tiger, of which six survive today. The differences are mostly a reflection of extreme climatic changes over thousands of years. The Siberian — or Amur — tiger (pictured), for example, is bigger and hairier than other subspecies. This means it can retain heat in the frosty Siberian wilderness, as it has a smaller surface area relative to its overall mass.

  • Sumatran tiger (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPHOTO/M. Weber)

    More tigers now live in cages than in the wild

    Tigers and lions live side-by-side, right? No!

    While the six surviving tiger subspecies don’t have a lot of genetic variation, they are each uniquely adapted to their habitats — which are in Asia, not Africa. Some live in tropical forests, others in dry forests, some in marshes and wetlands and some at elevations of 3,000 meters (10,000 feet). That makes it more difficult to relocate them to different parts of the world to boost numbers.

  • Yanming Lake National Park (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/L. Jie)

    More tigers now live in cages than in the wild

    Poaching, encroaching and global warming

    Although far from being the only issue facing the great cat, climate change poses a major threat to their habitat. A recent study, published in Science of the Total Environment, predicted that sea level rise in the Sundarbans — a mangrove forest stretching across India and Bangladesh — will likely decimate the local Bengal tiger population, the only subspecies adapted to living in mangroves.

    Author: Charli Shield


lc/sms (AP, AFP, EFE)

Advertisement