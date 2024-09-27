  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
LebanonUkraineGerman politics
PoliticsIndia

Tibet, the Dalai Lama and the power struggle with China

September 27, 2024

The 14th Dalai Lama is 89 years old this year. The question of his succession has become part of a power struggle between India and China. For Beijing, Tibet belongs to China. And China wants sole power to determine who will be the next spiritual leader of the Tibetans.

https://p.dw.com/p/4l9e3

The Dalai Lama has lived in exile in India since 1959. The older he gets, the more important the question of his succession becomes for the future of Tibet. But it’s also important for international geopolitical balance. India, the United States and Europe support Tibet, which has been demanding autonomy since its annexation by China in 1950. China, however, does not recognize the Dalai Lama's government in exile. 

China is now determined to appoint the next Dalai Lama on its own. Tensions have long been high between the People's Republic of China and India: A border conflict between the two countries has been smoldering since 1962. When Mao Tse-tung's People's Liberation Army invaded Tibet, India lost its Buddhist neighbor and now bordered the communist regime directly. The Tibetan people were forced to assimilate. Seeing this, India granted asylum to the 14th Dalai Lama and numerous other refugees -- much to Mao Tse-tung's displeasure. Since then, there has been constant conflict, particularly in the disputed border region in the Himalayas.
By taking power in Tibet, the PRC was able to secure valuable natural resources like chrome, copper, borax, uranium and lithium. It also gained control over the sources of Asia's largest rivers. India sees this as a threat to its freshwater supplies.

As the subject of a dispute between the two most populous states in the world, both of which are now major economic powers, it is not easy for the Tibetans to make their voice heard -- despite all the efforts of their spiritual leader.

Skip next section Similar stories from India

Similar stories from India

A young politician camapigns for local elections in Srinagar, India-administered Kashmir

Kashmir election: Young leaders promise better future

Their campaigns focus on key issues such as unemployment and restoration of the region's semi-autonomous status.
PoliticsSeptember 23, 202402:58 min
An election rally in Kashmir ahead of regional polls

Kashmir: Voters discuss election hopes and fears

Kashmir is heading for the first regional election in a decade. DW spoke to some voters.
PoliticsSeptember 16, 202402:41 min
Malayalam film posters along the roadside in the city of Thiruvananthapuram

Mollywood's #MeToo a wake-up call for film industry

India's Malayalam film industry is facing a major upheaval following the release of a report detailing harassment.
SocietySeptember 2, 202403:48 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from Asia

More on Politics from Asia

external

OHCHR criticizes Bangladesh's Digital Security Act

Rory Mungoven, the head of UN Human Rights Commission's (OHCHR) Asia-Pacific section, tells DW that many provisions in Bangladesh's Digital Security Act are vaguely defined to target government critics.
PoliticsMarch 3, 202101:36 min
external

Amartya Sen: 'Secularism in India has been weakened'

In a DW interview, Amartya Sen, a Nobel prize-winning economist, says minorities are facing a tough time in India.
PoliticsAugust 17, 202025:31 min
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on her way to a press conference

EU chief names new top team, with first defense commissioner

Ursula von der Leyen has revealed her nominees for new commissioners to lead the bloc for the next five years.
PoliticsSeptember 17, 202402:45 min
Members of the United Nations Security Council vote in May, 2024.

UN Security Council: Africa's push for permanent seats

The historic under-representation of Africa on the UN Security Council is back in the spotlight. Is change long overdue?
PoliticsAugust 14, 202402:39 min
external

Does it help to be rude to your president?

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested.
PoliticsJuly 31, 202403:27 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm