Tibet earthquake kills at least 53

At least 53 people have been reported dead after a powerful earthquake in China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Tremors were also felt in Nepal and as far away as India.

Dozens of people have been killed after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck in the Himalayas on Tuesday morning, and dozens more injured.

Local Chinese media reported at least 53 fatalities in and around the city of Shigatse in Tibet, while tremors were felt in neighboring Nepal and India.

"A reporter learned from the Tibet Autonomous Region earthquake bureau that people have been killed," the Xinhua state news agency said, listing the Changsuo, Quluo and Cuoguo townships in Dingri County.

The report added that the earthquake, which struck at 9:05 a.m. local time (0105 UTC/GMT), had an epicenter depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), but revised the magnitude down from an earlier estimation of 6.9.

The US Geological Survey reported the quake as magnitude 7.1.

Aftershocks reported

By 10 a.m., "multiple aftershocks" had been recorded, the largest measuring 4.4 in magnitude, added Xinhua's reporter.

"Dingri county and its surrounding areas experienced very strong tremors, and many buildings near the epicentre have collapsed," state broadcaster CCTV said.

Around 1,500 emergency workers were already on hand to search for victims and survivors in the rubble, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

Video footage seen by the Reuters news agency showed damaged buildings and crumbled shop fronts in the larger towns of Xigaze and Lhatse, with debris spilling out onto roads.

A holy city, Xigaze is the seat of the Panchen Lama, one of the most important figures in Tibetan Buddhism, whose spiritual authority is second only to the Dalai Lama.

Nepali people gathered outside of their homes after a 7.1- magnitude earthquake was felt as far as Kathmandu Image: Sunil Sharma/ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance

Tremors felt in Nepal, India

Tremors were felt in Nepal's capital Kathmandu some 400km (250 miles) away, where residents ran from their houses.

"We felt a very strong earthquake but so far we have not received any report of injuries or physical loss," said Anoj Raj Ghimire, chief district officer of Solukhumbu district in Nepal.

"We have mobilized police and other security forces as well as locals to collect information about the damage," he added.

Shudders were also felt in the northern Indian state of Bihar, but officials reported no signs of damage.

Earthquakes are common in the mountainous Himalayan region, but Tuesday's quake was the most powerful recorded within a 200-kilometer radius in the last five years, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

A 7.8-magnitude quake killed some 9,000 people and in Nepal in 2015.

zc/kb (AFP, Reuters, AP)