Tiberiu began his career in 1991 with the German news team at Romanian television, where he worked in all areas from reporting to producing documentaries, conducted investigative research into a number of sensitive issues and also developed a number of formats from reports to video essays.

Tiberiu has been a member of the Romanian Filmmakers Association for over a decade. For Tiberiu, teamwork, truthfulness and a love of people is key to his work.