 Tiananmen activists locked out of Zoom | News | DW | 11.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Tiananmen activists locked out of Zoom

US and Hong Kong-based activists have reportedly had their Zoom account temporarily suspended following Tiananmen commemorations. Zoom said participants are required to comply with their respective local laws.

Police officers check people at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing

Zoom video communications temporarily suspended the account belonging to a group of US-based Chinese activists after they held an event to commemorate the 31st anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square protests, Humanitarian China said on Thursday.

According to the group, their paid video-conferencing Zoom account was shut on June 7.

Prior to their account's shut down, the activists hosted an event on May 31 which was joined by over 250 people worldwide, while more than 4,000 streamed it on social media, many of whom were from China.

Humanitarian China founder Zhou Fengsuo said that Zoom was vital for reaching Chinese audiences and "remembering and commemorating Tiananmen Massacre during the coronavirus pandemic."

Zoom confirmed the US-based account had been suspended but had now been reactivated.

Read more: Opinion: Tiananmen has always served as a moral to learn from

"When a meeting is held across different countries, the participants within those countries are required to comply with their respective local laws," it said in an e-mailed statement. "We aim to limit the actions we take to those necessary to comply with local law and continuously review and improve our process on these matters."

Watch video 01:45

Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen Square massacre

Hong Kong activist blocked

The organiser of Hong Kong's annual vigil for the victims of China's Tiananmen crackdown told French news agency AFP that he has been locked out of Zoom since May 22 when his group, Alliance, tried to host an online talk about Beijing's global influence.

"The account was suspended before the talk started. I've asked Zoom many times whether this is political censorship but it has never replied to me," Lee Cheuk-yan said.

The news has generated concerns that the California-based company is looking to appease Beijing.

Meanwhile, Zoom has said it is working to fix security glitches as user numbers skyrocketed following worldwide coronavirus restrictions. Some schools and businesses have stopped using the video-conferencing platform citing privacy concerns.

In May, Zoom said it was suspending free user registrations in China, which analysts said was aimed at decreasing the company's exposure to China.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, Prag, Mahnmal (Bundesstiftung zur Aufarbeitung der SED-Diktatur)

    World commemorates victims of communism

    The Czech Republic: Memorial for the victims

    Seven bronze sculptures stand on a white stairway at the foot of the Prague Petřin Hill. Inaugurated in 2002, the memorial was originated by sculptor and former political prisoner Olbram Zoulbek. In the inscription of the pedestal it is not only dedicated to those, "imprisoned or executed but also for all those whose life was ruined by totalitarian despotism."

  • Stasiopfer-Gedenkstätte Hohenschönhausen (picture alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    World commemorates victims of communism

    Germany: Hohenschönhausen Memorial

    More than 11,000 people were imprisoned between 1951 and 1989 in the remand center of the GDR secret police (Stasi). Previously the grounds, in the Berlin neighborhood of Hohenschönhausen, were used by the Soviet occupying power as a special camp for alleged regime opponents. From there, the prisoners were transported to the Nazi-built concentration camp Sachsenhausen.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, Rumänien, Bukarest, Widerstand (Florian Kindermann)

    World commemorates victims of communism

    Romania: Remembrance of the resistance

    Since 2016, this 20-meter-high memorial made up of three wings by the sculptor Mihai Buculei has stood on the pedestal of a torn-down Lenin statue in Bucharest. It is situated in front of one of the most important buildings from the Stalin era, at Free Press Square. The initiative was the idea of the Association of Former Political Prisoners.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, Albanien, Tirana Haus (Bundesstiftung zur Aufarbeitung der SED-Diktatur)

    World commemorates victims of communism

    Albania: "House of Leaves"

    In Tirana, the first memorial after the overthrow of the Stalinist regimes was opened in 2017. During the Nazi era, the German occupiers had used the building as a prison. After the Communists came to power in 1945, people were tortured and killed here. Later the secret police used the "House of Leaves," which got its name because of the climbing plants on the exterior of the building.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, georgisches Nationalmuseum (Bundesstiftung zur Aufarbeitung der SED-Diktatur)

    World commemorates victims of communism

    Georgia: Museum of Soviet Occupation

    In Gori, the birthplace of Joseph Stalin, the Soviet dictator still enjoys hero status in the museum named after him – 65 years after his death and 27 years after Georgia regained its independence. Currently there are plans to overhaul the exhibition. The crimes committed under Stalin have only been a central issue at the Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi since 2006.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, KAS, Astana, Hungerkatastrophe (Dr. Jens Schöne )

    World commemorates victims of communism

    Kazakhstan: Victims of the famine

    Around 1.5 million Kazakhs fell victim to the famine of 1932/33, caused by mismanagement and forced collectivism. The sculpture ensemble in Astana is dedicated to the dead. It was inaugurated on 31 May 2012, the national day of remembrance to the victims of political repression.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, LET, Riga, Freiheitsdenkmal (Bundesstiftung zur Aufarbeitung der SED-Diktatur)

    World commemorates victims of communism

    Latvia: The Freedom Memorial

    "Milda" is the nickname given to the 19-meter-high obelisk of a woman’s enthroned figure in Riga. It was erected in the 1930s, before the Soviet occupation in 1940. The statue is the central memorial for Latvians for their will to freedom and self-determination. In past decades it has repeatedly served as the starting point for protests and resistance.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, Ulaanbaatar Mahnmal, Mongolei (Torsten Baar)

    World commemorates victims of communism

    Mongolia: Victims of political repression

    Located between Russia and China, Mongolia suffered under foreign occupation and exploitation for nearly all of the 20th century. For a long time, it was both politically and economically dependent on the Soviet Union. The museum to the memory of the victims of political repression was opened in 1996 in Ulan Bator; a year later, the memorial was added.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, Korea, Munsan (Bundesstiftung zur Aufarbeitung der SED-Diktatur)

    World commemorates victims of communism

    Korea: "Bridge of Freedom"

    The bridge over the Imjin River, erected at the beginning of the 20th century, is the only bridge connecting North and South Korea. It was of great military importance during the 1950-1953 Korean War. On the southern side via a wooden pier you can reach the border. Many visitors leave flags and personal messages at this place.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, Kambodscha, Stupa (Bundesstiftung zur Aufarbeitung der SED-Diktatur)

    World commemorates victims of communism

    Cambodia: Victims of the Khmer Rouge

    An estimated 2.2 million Cambodians were killed during the terror regime of the Khmer Rouge. That was approximately half of the population. After the invasion, also by communist troops from Vietnam, human remains and skulls were publicly exhibited, in order to document the crimes. Even today, many mass graves have yet to be discovered.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, USA, Washington, Kommunismus (Prof. Dr. Hope Harrison )

    World commemorates victims of communism

    USA: Goddess of Democracy

    This statue in Washington DC, inaugurated in 2007, is a replica of the "Goddess of Democracy" erected by Chinese students in 1989 during their fatal protests on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Local politicians worked alongside eastern European freedom fighters such as Vaclav Havel and Lech Wałesa to erect this memorial in the US capital.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, USA, New York (Dr. Jens Schöne)

    World commemorates victims of communism

    USA: The victims of Katyn

    In 1940, Soviets murdered around 4,400 Polish prisoners of war – mainly officers – in a forest near the Russian village of Katyn. In Poland, the massacre is synonymous for a series of mass killings. The initiative for the memorial in New Jersey, which is dedicated to all the victims of Soviet communism, started with Polish migrants in the US.

    Author: Marcel Fürstenau


mvb/rt (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

China, Hongkong: Gedenken am Tiananmen-Platz

Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen Square massacre 04.06.2020

Thousands in Hong Kong gathered to commemorate the 31st anniversary of China's crackdown in Tiananmen Square - although police banned the annual tradition this year, citing the increased risk of coronavirus infection.

China, Hongkong: Gedenken am Tiananmen-Platz

Hong Kong protesters defy ban to mark Tiananmen massacre 04.06.2020

Despite a ban on the annual vigil to mark the Tiananmen Square Massacre, thousands have marked the event in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Protesters used the commemoration to show their ongoing resistance to Beijing.

Hongkong Pro-Demokratie Demonstrationen

Hong Kong: Thousands gather to mark anniversary of protests 10.06.2020

Police arrested 53 demonstrators for defying a ban on gatherings of more than eight people. Chief Executive Carrie Lam urged peace in the city, calling for a 'stable and peaceful environment.'

Advertisement