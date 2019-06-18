Throngs await Trump's official 2020 re-election kick off in Florida

Fans of US President Donald Trump have been camped out since Monday in hopes of getting a good seat when he officially launches his 2020 "Keep America Great" re-election campaign with Vice President Mike Pence in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday evening.

In fact, Trump filed his campaign with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on January 20, 2017 — the day he took the oath of office — and began campaigning shortly thereafter. Tuesday, however, is being billed as the official start of his 2020 re-election bid.

The site of the announcement is key, as Florida is a must-win state for anyone looking to win the race. It is also a key battleground state, and votes in the past have often been to close to call - as was famously the case in the year 2000, when an inability to find a winner in Florida let to the Supreme Court handing the presidency to George W. Bush.

Trump has spent more than 100 days in Florida since he became president, holding rallies, fundraisers, and visiting his properties in the "Sunshine State," requiring public money to beef up security at places like Mar-A-Lago, which was equipped as the White House.

On the ground in Orlando

DW's Alexandra von Nahmen was on the ground in Orlando and spoke with a number of the president's supporters. All voiced their support for him and spoke about the issues that were important to them.

"We support President Trump because he has fulfilled everything he promised to do. He is a man of his word. And that's a wonderful thing to see," Gustavo Ortega told DW.

Ortega says the president has delivered on the economy and jobs. But he adds: "What we love about him is that he is not a politician. That's basically what sets him apart from everybody else."

Trump's claims over what he has done about the economy remain controversial, not only because he inherited a strong economy from his predecessor Barack Obama, but because his policies such as increased tariffs have hurt most the Americans he promised to champion, such as farmers and factory workers. Tariffs have also seen foreign and domestic companies alike nix plans to expand and provide more jobs in the US.

