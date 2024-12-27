Three WomenDecember 27, 2024
The film tells the story of three women: the farmer Hanna, the postwoman Maria and the biologist Nelya.
In the Carpathian Mountains of Ukraine, the three protagonists must grapple with their social reality - and loneliness. Very few young people live here, but the elderly women are deeply rooted to their village and its surroundings. Over time, the film crew also becomes, at least temporarily, a valued part of the village community.
In a tiny kitchen, Hanna shares her feelings of loneliness with the filmmakers, who she says remind her of her deceased sons. At the village post office, post woman Maria has neither stamps nor heating, but customers are warmed with liquor and songs. Somewhere in the woods and caves, biologist Nelya looks for the animal droppings that are a treasure to her. The film portrays an unknown place at the heart of Europe, where people make a daily choice - stay or leave?
