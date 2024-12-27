In western Ukraine, close to the borders of Slovakia and Poland, lies the village of Stuzhytsia. The name can be roughly translated as "cold place."

The film tells the story of three women: the farmer Hanna, the postwoman Maria and the biologist Nelya.

Image: Filmuniversität Babelsberg Konrad Wolf

In the Carpathian Mountains of Ukraine, the three protagonists must grapple with their social reality - and loneliness. Very few young people live here, but the elderly women are deeply rooted to their village and its surroundings. Over time, the film crew also becomes, at least temporarily, a valued part of the village community.

Image: Filmuniversität Babelsberg Konrad Wolf

In a tiny kitchen, Hanna shares her feelings of loneliness with the filmmakers, who she says remind her of her deceased sons. At the village post office, post woman Maria has neither stamps nor heating, but customers are warmed with liquor and songs. Somewhere in the woods and caves, biologist Nelya looks for the animal droppings that are a treasure to her. The film portrays an unknown place at the heart of Europe, where people make a daily choice - stay or leave?

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 28.12.2024 – 10:30 UTC

SAT 28.12.2024 – 21:30 UTC

SUN 29.12.2024 – 04:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5