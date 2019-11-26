Three Women named finalists for top human rights prize

Three prominent human rights defenders have been put forth by the prestigious Martin Ennals Award, marking the first time the jury has nominated three women for the prize.
The Geneva-based jury on Tuesday Huda Al-Sarari, a Yemeni lawyer; Norma Ledezma, a Mexican anti-femicide activist; and Sizani Ngubane, a South African women's and indigenous activist, as the three top candidates.
Sometimes referred to as the "Nobel Prize for human rights," the Martin Ennals Award was created in 1993 to honor and protect human rights defenders around the world.
The winner will be announced on February 19, 2020.
Read more: Empowering women in Yemen'S civil war
Huda Al-Sarari
Al-Sarari, 42, is a lawyer who has worked with several human rights organizations to expose Yemen's network of secret detention centers operated by foreign governments since 2015.
Al-Sarari's fight for transparency began when neighboring Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen with a military coalition targeting Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who had taken control of the country's capital Sanaa. Tens of thousands have died in the conflict, and millions are on the brink of starvation.
The lawyer uncovered a number of secret prisons where "the worst violations of human rights were committed: torture, disappearances or even extrajudicial executions," prize organizers said in a statement.
She collected evidence on more than 250 cases of human rights abuse within the centers and convinced several international organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, to support her in the pursuit of justice. In the struggle, Al-Sarari was targeted by threats and defamation campaigns against her and family members.
Norma Ledezma
In the country with one of the highest number of femicides in Latin America, 53-year-old Norma Ledezma began her fight for justice after her daughter, Paloma, disappeared on her way home from school in the state of Chihuahua, northwestern Mexico.
There are more than nine femicide-related murders in Mexico every day, according to UN Women.
"In spite of having received numerous death threats, she continues with her human rights work," organizers said.
Ledezma is one of the founders and the director of Justicia Para Nuestras Hijas (Justice for our Daughters), a local organisation that provides legal counsel and support to ongoing cases, and is credited for the creation of the position Special Prosecutor for Women Victims of Violence in her state.
The activist has supported over 200 investigations into cases of femicide and disappearances.
Read more: Is France doing enough against femicides?
Sizani Ngubane
Another finalist is a 73-year-old South African activist who has dedicated her life to promoting gender-equality, women's rights and indigenous people's rights.Sizani Ngubane, founded the Rural Women's Movement at the end of the '90s. The group fights against gender-based violence and advocates for women's rights to land, education, property and inheritance in post-Apartheid South Africa.
About the award
The Martin Ennals Foundation in Geneva is named after the first secretary general of Amnesty International, who died in 1991.
The jury compromises of 10 prominent human rights groups, including Amnesty and Human Rights Watch.
The 2019 prize was awarded to Sudanese refugee Abdul Aziz Muhamat, a refugee advocate who has been held on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea, as part of Australia's immigration border policy.
mvb/stb (AFP, EFE)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
South Africa's sexual offense statistics are alarming. A high-profile court case sparked a national debate about rape culture as well as the formation of a group that is fighting for justice for survivors. (06.06.2017)
Fifty-six percent of Mexican territory is seen as dangerous for women. Finding a solution to the increasing violence is not easy, because there isn't a clear pattern to it, writes journalist Anabel Hernandez. (21.08.2019)
France is one of the countries with the highest number of femicides in Europe. The government is working on a new law to better protect women, but women's groups say it falls far short of what is needed. (24.11.2019)
On this week's Eco Africa, we visit a group in Cameroon empowering women by providing them with solar panels and see how an artist in South Africa is making decoys to entice penguins to go where there is more food. (01.11.2019)
When it comes to gender equality, Yemen is ranked worst in the world, and women and girls have suffered massively in the country's five years of fighting. Yet CARE gender activist Suha Basharen sees glimmers of hope. (25.09.2019)
Arbitrary detentions, torture and secret prisons in southern Yemen are among the allegations made by the rights group. Amnesty said there should be an investigation for possible war crimes. (12.07.2018)