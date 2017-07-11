Three-quarters of Moria refugees relocated to new tent camp

The Greek government said Saturday it has moved around three-quarters of the 12,000 people who had been stuck around the fire-ravaged Moria camp without shelter, sanitation, or access to food and water.

No one was hurt in the blaze on September 9, which destroyed the camp where thousands of people from Afghanistan, Syria and various African countries, had been living.

About 9,000 people had been resettled in the new tent camp, set up by authorities at Kara Tepe near the port of Mytilene, by Saturday morning.

A few hundred had also moved into a community center managed by a non-governmental organization.

Virus tests carried out

Those entering the camp were being registered and tested for the novel coronavirus.

At least 214 were placed in quarantine after positive tests for COVID-19.

Greek police began escorting people into new tented accommodation on Thursday,although many resisted initially, fearing that they would get stuck there permanently.

The fire was allegedly caused deliberately by residents of the camp following a dispute with camp authorities over coronavirus restriction measures.

The UN refugee agency has warned Greece that the new camp can only be temporary, saying on Friday that "what may be deemed adequate in terms of shelter and services during emergency situations is not appropriate for the longer-term".

End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma Heavy burden Moria, the EU's largest refugee camp, held more than 12,000 people. After it burned down, most refugees moved to the streets just outside Lesbos' other main refugee camp, Kara Tepe, but were not allowed in. Instead, they created temporary shelter for themselves by setting up tents. Police contained them to the stretch of road while the Greek government moved to rapidly create a new temporary camp.

End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma 'We don't need food' Following days of sleeping rough on the street in front of Kara Tepe, refugees organized a peaceful protest using bottles to try and make the authorities hear their demands. Most refugees are afraid of going back to a camp similar to Moria. "We don't want food, we want freedom," people told DW, over and over again. Human rights organizations had characterized Moria camp as an open-air prison.

End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma The power of protest Hundreds of refugees took part in daily protests in the hopes that they would not be put into a new Moria-like camp. The Greek government responded by sending ten police platoons, two water cannons and two armored vehicles to the makeshift tent site in front of Kara Tepe. Some protests were met with tear gas. "Is it worth protesting?" one person expressed to DW.

End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma 'Free us' "Man & World Organization. We want water, no food, just free us," this Afghan girl's sign reads in English and Dari. The majority of refugees protesting the rough conditions come from war-torn or post-conflict zones, including Afghanistan and the DRC. Despite the trauma endured, children are active in protests, showcasing their determination to fight for their rights and future.

End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma Nothing is more permanent than temporary The Greek government claims that the new refugee camp will be temporary. But refugees — some of whom have been in Greece for over a year — fear it will be another place of endless waiting. "Sto Nisi," a local Lesbos newspaper, published a contract showing that the Ministry of Migration Policy has rented the property where the new camp is to be located until 2025, for €2.9 million ($3.4 million).

End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma No quick solution One week after the Moria fire, refugees remained on the blocked road. Greek government officials claimed that people would be transferred rapidly to the new camp; however, by Tuesday night, only 1,000 people had moved there. The government announced that the island of Lesbos, the landing site for large numbers of refugees crossing the Aegean Sea, would be emptied of refugees by next spring.

End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma Family life in severe hardship Refugees adapt in harsh conditions. Following days of hunger and thirst, refugees started receiving some basics: two bottles of water and food. But with the September sun scorching Lesbos, it is not enough. Some try to prioritize hygiene since, amidst everything else endured, they are now concerned about COVID-19. So far, at least 31 refugees who have moved into the new camp have tested positive.

End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma When the sun sets The night brings more danger and fear to the refugees who live in the makeshift tent site on the road. "Can you imagine how it felt sleeping among so many men as a young woman? Going in the forest or hell [the tent area] for toilet? I couldn't sleep all night as I feared insects will come and sting my daughter and husband," one young Afghan woman told DW.

End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma 'God help us' Life in Moria was tough and dangerous. Many refugees there had lost all hope. Having already fled their homes, the Moria fire forced them to flee once more to save their lives. After sunset, at the makeshift tent site, dozens of women, children and men prayed on the street in front of a grocery store. They asked God to give them hope and for their voices to be heard. Many could not stop crying.

End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma Tears for a absent future Many of the refugees in Greece have suffered unbearable trauma, having left conflict zones and extreme poverty. "We didn't come here to collect money. We didn't come here to have a great time. We only want our children to have a better future and have an education," this Afghan man told DW through nonstop tears. Author: Marianna Karakoulaki (Lesbos)



