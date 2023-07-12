Three Malawian sisters helping needy teens in rural areas

12/07/2023 December 7, 2023

Do you know that regardless of how poor or young you are, you can offer a helping hand to those in need? That's the story of three young Malawian sisters in Chiradzulu, Malawi. They provide basic needs, such as sanitary towels, clothes, and soaps, to teenage girls who have dropped out of school. Most teen mothers they have mentored are ready to return to school and start a new life. #GirlZOffMute