Three Malawian sisters helping needy teens in rural areas

December 7, 2023

Do you know that regardless of how poor or young you are, you can offer a helping hand to those in need? That's the story of three young Malawian sisters in Chiradzulu, Malawi. They provide basic needs, such as sanitary towels, clothes, and soaps, to teenage girls who have dropped out of school. Most teen mothers they have mentored are ready to return to school and start a new life. #GirlZOffMute

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZtO6

Video: Miriam Kaliza 

Reporter: Alertha Banda

Editor/Producer: Jane Nyingi

