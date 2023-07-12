Three Malawian sisters helping needy teens in rural areas

Do you know that regardless of how poor or young you are, you can offer a helping hand to those in need? That's the story of three young Malawian sisters in Chiradzulu, Malawi. They provide basic needs, such as sanitary towels, clothes, and soaps, to teenage girls who have dropped out of school. Most teen mothers they have mentored are ready to return to school and start a new life. #GirlZOffMute
AfricaLink is a daily radio program packed with news, politics, culture and more. From combating health challenges and freedom of expression, to finances, tolerance and environmental protection, we have it covered.