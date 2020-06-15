 Three Indian soldiers killed in clash on Chinese border: reports | News | DW | 16.06.2020

News

Three Indian soldiers killed in clash on Chinese border: reports

An officer and two soldiers have reportedly been killed during a face-off in the Galwan Valley.

- An Indian army convoy moves along Srinagar-Leh national highway, at Gagangeer, in east Kashmir's Ganderbal district, June 15,

Three Indian troops were killed in a clash on the Chinese border, the Indian army said Tuesday, after weeks of rising tensions. 

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties, said an official statement. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers." 

"Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation."

Thousands of extra troops from both sides have been deployed to the border zone in recent weeks.

Read more: Why are India and Nepal clashing over disputed Himalayan territory?

Infografik Umstrittener Grenzverlauf zwischen China und Indien EN

China accused India of crossing a disputed border between the two countries.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Indian troops crossed the frontier twice on Monday. He said India was guilty of "provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

rc/aw (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

