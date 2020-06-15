Three Indian soldiers killed in clash on Chinese border: reports

Three Indian troops were killed in a clash on the Chinese border, the Indian army said Tuesday, after weeks of rising tensions.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties, said an official statement. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers."

"Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation."

Thousands of extra troops from both sides have been deployed to the border zone in recent weeks.

Read more: Why are India and Nepal clashing over disputed Himalayan territory?

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

rc/aw (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.